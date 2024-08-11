Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 90.58% YOY

Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live : Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live: Chemfab Alkalis declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.22% and the profit decreased by a staggering 90.58% year-on-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.02% while the profit saw a significant drop of 83.43%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply by 10.04% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 24.51% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This rise in operational costs has been a significant factor in the declining profitability.

Operating income for Chemfab Alkalis was down by 84.18% q-o-q and saw a YoY decrease of 89.85%, indicating a substantial drop in core earnings. This drop further highlights the financial challenges the company is currently facing.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.62, marking a 90.65% YoY decrease. This drastic fall in EPS reflects the sharp decline in the company’s profitability.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Chemfab Alkalis has delivered a 5.11% return in the last week, an impressive 132.59% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 153.57% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns indicate strong investor confidence and market performance over a longer period.

Currently, Chemfab Alkalis has a market cap of ₹1334.36 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹968.7 and a 52-week low of ₹318.3. The substantial market cap and high returns suggest that the company still holds significant value and investor interest, despite the current quarter's financial performance.

Chemfab Alkalis Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 76.53 82.31 -7.02% 79.08 -3.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.18 5.62 +10.04% 4.96 +24.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.31 5.86 +24.68% 5.42 +34.86% Total Operating Expense 75.51 75.85 -0.44% 69.01 +9.42% Operating Income 1.02 6.46 -84.18% 10.07 -89.85% Net Income Before Taxes 2.67 7.96 -66.4% 13.7 -80.48% Net Income 0.9 5.41 -83.43% 9.51 -90.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.62 3.76 -83.51% 6.63 -90.65%