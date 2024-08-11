Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 90.58% YOY

Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live : Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live: Chemfab Alkalis declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.22% and the profit decreased by a staggering 90.58% year-on-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.02% while the profit saw a significant drop of 83.43%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply by 10.04% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 24.51% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This rise in operational costs has been a significant factor in the declining profitability.
Operating income for Chemfab Alkalis was down by 84.18% q-o-q and saw a YoY decrease of 89.85%, indicating a substantial drop in core earnings. This drop further highlights the financial challenges the company is currently facing.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.62, marking a 90.65% YoY decrease. This drastic fall in EPS reflects the sharp decline in the company’s profitability.
Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Chemfab Alkalis has delivered a 5.11% return in the last week, an impressive 132.59% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 153.57% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns indicate strong investor confidence and market performance over a longer period.
Currently, Chemfab Alkalis has a market cap of ₹1334.36 Cr with a 52-week high of ₹968.7 and a 52-week low of ₹318.3. The substantial market cap and high returns suggest that the company still holds significant value and investor interest, despite the current quarter's financial performance.
Chemfab Alkalis Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|76.53
|82.31
|-7.02%
|79.08
|-3.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.18
|5.62
|+10.04%
|4.96
|+24.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.31
|5.86
|+24.68%
|5.42
|+34.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|75.51
|75.85
|-0.44%
|69.01
|+9.42%
|Operating Income
|1.02
|6.46
|-84.18%
|10.07
|-89.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.67
|7.96
|-66.4%
|13.7
|-80.48%
|Net Income
|0.9
|5.41
|-83.43%
|9.51
|-90.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.62
|3.76
|-83.51%
|6.63
|-90.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.9Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹76.53Cr
