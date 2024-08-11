Hello User
Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 90.58% YOY

Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 90.58% YOY

Livemint

Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 3.22% YoY & profit decreased by 90.58% YoY

Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live

Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live : Chemfab Alkalis Q1 Results Live: Chemfab Alkalis declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.22% and the profit decreased by a staggering 90.58% year-on-year (YoY). Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7.02% while the profit saw a significant drop of 83.43%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply by 10.04% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 24.51% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This rise in operational costs has been a significant factor in the declining profitability.

Operating income for Chemfab Alkalis was down by 84.18% q-o-q and saw a YoY decrease of 89.85%, indicating a substantial drop in core earnings. This drop further highlights the financial challenges the company is currently facing.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.62, marking a 90.65% YoY decrease. This drastic fall in EPS reflects the sharp decline in the company’s profitability.

Despite the disappointing quarterly results, Chemfab Alkalis has delivered a 5.11% return in the last week, an impressive 132.59% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 153.57% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns indicate strong investor confidence and market performance over a longer period.

Currently, Chemfab Alkalis has a market cap of 1334.36 Cr with a 52-week high of 968.7 and a 52-week low of 318.3. The substantial market cap and high returns suggest that the company still holds significant value and investor interest, despite the current quarter's financial performance.

Chemfab Alkalis Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue76.5382.31-7.02%79.08-3.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.185.62+10.04%4.96+24.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.315.86+24.68%5.42+34.86%
Total Operating Expense75.5175.85-0.44%69.01+9.42%
Operating Income1.026.46-84.18%10.07-89.85%
Net Income Before Taxes2.677.96-66.4%13.7-80.48%
Net Income0.95.41-83.43%9.51-90.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.623.76-83.51%6.63-90.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.9Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹76.53Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

