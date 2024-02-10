Chemfab Alkalis Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.45% YoY

Chemfab Alkalis declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.85% & the profit decreased by 52.45% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.48% and the profit increased by 65.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.53% q-o-q & increased by 18.64% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 85.34% q-o-q & decreased by 48.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.95 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 52.5% Y-o-Y.

Chemfab Alkalis has delivered -2.64% return in the last 1 week, 20.37% return in the last 6 months, and 9.02% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Chemfab Alkalis has a market cap of ₹571.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹448 & ₹213.05 respectively.

Chemfab Alkalis Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 86.33 79.58 +8.48% 83.94 +2.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.85 6.93 -15.53% 4.93 +18.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.45 5.62 -3.1% 5.72 -4.79% Total Operating Expense 76.58 74.32 +3.04% 64.95 +17.91% Operating Income 9.75 5.26 +85.34% 19 -48.66% Net Income Before Taxes 10.83 6.66 +62.61% 21.17 -48.85% Net Income 7.1 4.3 +65.1% 14.94 -52.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.95 3 +65% 10.42 -52.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.1Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹86.33Cr

