Chemfab Alkalis Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.45% YoY

Chemfab Alkalis declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.85% & the profit decreased by 52.45% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.48% and the profit increased by 65.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.53% q-o-q & increased by 18.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 85.34% q-o-q & decreased by 48.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.95 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 52.5% Y-o-Y.
Chemfab Alkalis has delivered -2.64% return in the last 1 week, 20.37% return in the last 6 months, and 9.02% YTD return.
Currently, Chemfab Alkalis has a market cap of ₹571.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹448 & ₹213.05 respectively.
Chemfab Alkalis Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|86.33
|79.58
|+8.48%
|83.94
|+2.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.85
|6.93
|-15.53%
|4.93
|+18.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.45
|5.62
|-3.1%
|5.72
|-4.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|76.58
|74.32
|+3.04%
|64.95
|+17.91%
|Operating Income
|9.75
|5.26
|+85.34%
|19
|-48.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.83
|6.66
|+62.61%
|21.17
|-48.85%
|Net Income
|7.1
|4.3
|+65.1%
|14.94
|-52.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.95
|3
|+65%
|10.42
|-52.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.1Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹86.33Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!