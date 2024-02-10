Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Chemfab Alkalis Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.45% YoY

Chemfab Alkalis Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.45% YoY

Livemint

Chemfab Alkalis Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 2.85% YoY & Profit Decreased by 52.45% YoY

Chemfab Alkalis Q3 FY24 Results Live

Chemfab Alkalis declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.85% & the profit decreased by 52.45% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.48% and the profit increased by 65.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 15.53% q-o-q & increased by 18.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 85.34% q-o-q & decreased by 48.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.95 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 52.5% Y-o-Y.

Chemfab Alkalis has delivered -2.64% return in the last 1 week, 20.37% return in the last 6 months, and 9.02% YTD return.

Currently, Chemfab Alkalis has a market cap of 571.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 448 & 213.05 respectively.

Chemfab Alkalis Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue86.3379.58+8.48%83.94+2.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.856.93-15.53%4.93+18.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.455.62-3.1%5.72-4.79%
Total Operating Expense76.5874.32+3.04%64.95+17.91%
Operating Income9.755.26+85.34%19-48.66%
Net Income Before Taxes10.836.66+62.61%21.17-48.85%
Net Income7.14.3+65.1%14.94-52.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.953+65%10.42-52.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.1Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹86.33Cr

