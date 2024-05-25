Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Chemfab Alkalis Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 64.57% YOY

Chemfab Alkalis Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 64.57% YOY

Chemfab Alkalis Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.29% YoY & profit decreased by 64.57% YoY

Chemfab Alkalis Q4 Results Live

Chemfab Alkalis Q4 Results Live : Chemfab Alkalis declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, revealing a 12.29% increase in revenue but a significant 64.57% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 4.66% decline in revenue and a 23.89% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The company witnessed a 4.06% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, but a significant 38.99% increase year-over-year.

Operating income also saw a decline of 33.74% sequentially and a 66.11% decrease year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at 3.76, marking a 64.77% decrease year-over-year.

Despite the financial challenges, Chemfab Alkalis managed to deliver returns of 1.31% in the last week, 64.42% in the last 6 months, and 66.63% year-to-date.

As of now, Chemfab Alkalis has a market capitalization of 873.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 744 and 301 respectively.

Chemfab Alkalis Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue82.3186.33-4.66%73.3+12.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.625.85-4.06%4.04+38.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.865.45+7.64%5.46+7.29%
Total Operating Expense75.8576.58-0.96%54.23+39.86%
Operating Income6.469.75-33.74%19.07-66.11%
Net Income Before Taxes7.9610.83-26.51%20.52-61.22%
Net Income5.417.1-23.89%15.26-64.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.764.95-24.04%10.67-64.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.41Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹82.31Cr

