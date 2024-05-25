Chemfab Alkalis Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 64.57% YOY

Chemfab Alkalis Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.29% YoY & profit decreased by 64.57% YoY

Chemfab Alkalis Q4 Results Live : Chemfab Alkalis declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, revealing a 12.29% increase in revenue but a significant 64.57% decrease in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparison shows a 4.66% decline in revenue and a 23.89% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The company witnessed a 4.06% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, but a significant 38.99% increase year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also saw a decline of 33.74% sequentially and a 66.11% decrease year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹3.76, marking a 64.77% decrease year-over-year.

Despite the financial challenges, Chemfab Alkalis managed to deliver returns of 1.31% in the last week, 64.42% in the last 6 months, and 66.63% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Chemfab Alkalis has a market capitalization of ₹873.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹744 and ₹301 respectively.

Chemfab Alkalis Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 82.31 86.33 -4.66% 73.3 +12.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.62 5.85 -4.06% 4.04 +38.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.86 5.45 +7.64% 5.46 +7.29% Total Operating Expense 75.85 76.58 -0.96% 54.23 +39.86% Operating Income 6.46 9.75 -33.74% 19.07 -66.11% Net Income Before Taxes 7.96 10.83 -26.51% 20.52 -61.22% Net Income 5.41 7.1 -23.89% 15.26 -64.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.76 4.95 -24.04% 10.67 -64.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.41Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹82.31Cr

