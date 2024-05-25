Chemfab Alkalis Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 64.57% YOY

Chemfab Alkalis Q4 Results Live : Chemfab Alkalis declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024, revealing a 12.29% increase in revenue but a significant 64.57% decrease in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 4.66% decline in revenue and a 23.89% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.
The company witnessed a 4.06% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter, but a significant 38.99% increase year-over-year.
Operating income also saw a decline of 33.74% sequentially and a 66.11% decrease year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹3.76, marking a 64.77% decrease year-over-year.
Despite the financial challenges, Chemfab Alkalis managed to deliver returns of 1.31% in the last week, 64.42% in the last 6 months, and 66.63% year-to-date.
As of now, Chemfab Alkalis has a market capitalization of ₹873.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹744 and ₹301 respectively.
Chemfab Alkalis Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|82.31
|86.33
|-4.66%
|73.3
|+12.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.62
|5.85
|-4.06%
|4.04
|+38.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.86
|5.45
|+7.64%
|5.46
|+7.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|75.85
|76.58
|-0.96%
|54.23
|+39.86%
|Operating Income
|6.46
|9.75
|-33.74%
|19.07
|-66.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.96
|10.83
|-26.51%
|20.52
|-61.22%
|Net Income
|5.41
|7.1
|-23.89%
|15.26
|-64.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.76
|4.95
|-24.04%
|10.67
|-64.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.41Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹82.31Cr
