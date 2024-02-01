Chennai Ferrous Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 112.62% YOY

Chennai Ferrous Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 51.91% & the profit increased by 112.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 556.17% and the profit decreased by 54.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.11% q-o-q & decreased by 19.75% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.22% q-o-q & decreased by 33.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 112.71% Y-o-Y.
Chennai Ferrous Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.33
|2.95
|+556.17%
|40.19
|-51.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.27
|0.3
|-9.11%
|0.33
|-19.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.27
|0.27
|-0.01%
|0.27
|-0.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|19.81
|3.43
|+478.1%
|40.55
|-51.15%
|Operating Income
|-0.48
|-0.48
|-0.22%
|-0.36
|-33.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.74
|1.63
|-54.78%
|0.35
|+112.62%
|Net Income
|0.74
|1.63
|-54.78%
|0.35
|+112.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.04
|4.51
|-54.72%
|0.96
|+112.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.74Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹19.33Cr
