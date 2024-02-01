Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Chennai Ferrous Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 112.62% YOY

Chennai Ferrous Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 112.62% YOY

Livemint

Chennai Ferrous Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 51.91% YoY & profit increased by 112.62% YoY

Chennai Ferrous Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Chennai Ferrous Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 51.91% & the profit increased by 112.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 556.17% and the profit decreased by 54.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.11% q-o-q & decreased by 19.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.22% q-o-q & decreased by 33.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 112.71% Y-o-Y.

Chennai Ferrous Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.332.95+556.17%40.19-51.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.270.3-9.11%0.33-19.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.27-0.01%0.27-0.74%
Total Operating Expense19.813.43+478.1%40.55-51.15%
Operating Income-0.48-0.48-0.22%-0.36-33.14%
Net Income Before Taxes0.741.63-54.78%0.35+112.62%
Net Income0.741.63-54.78%0.35+112.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.044.51-54.72%0.96+112.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.74Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹19.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.