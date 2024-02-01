Chennai Ferrous Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 112.62% YOY

Chennai Ferrous Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 51.91% & the profit increased by 112.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 556.17% and the profit decreased by 54.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.11% q-o-q & decreased by 19.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.22% q-o-q & decreased by 33.14% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.04 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 112.71% Y-o-Y.

Chennai Ferrous Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.33 2.95 +556.17% 40.19 -51.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.27 0.3 -9.11% 0.33 -19.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.27 0.27 -0.01% 0.27 -0.74% Total Operating Expense 19.81 3.43 +478.1% 40.55 -51.15% Operating Income -0.48 -0.48 -0.22% -0.36 -33.14% Net Income Before Taxes 0.74 1.63 -54.78% 0.35 +112.62% Net Income 0.74 1.63 -54.78% 0.35 +112.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.04 4.51 -54.72% 0.96 +112.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.74Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹19.33Cr

