Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38% YOY

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38% YOY

Livemint

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.47% YoY & profit decreased by 38% YoY

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Chennai Petroleum Corporation declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.47% & the profit decreased by 38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.8% and the profit increased by 71.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 16.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 68.57% q-o-q & decreased by 39.66% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 42.17 for Q4 which decreased by 38% Y-o-Y.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has delivered 15.65% return in the last 1 week, 106.25% return in last 6 months and 54.63% YTD return.

Currently the Chennai Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of 16025.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1098.65 & 270.8 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue20822.9520453.94+1.8%21350.2-2.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total133.37132.27+0.83%159.59-16.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization150.75151.03-0.19%156.68-3.78%
Total Operating Expense19931.9819925.4+0.03%19873.54+0.29%
Operating Income890.97528.54+68.57%1476.66-39.66%
Net Income Before Taxes859.03486.34+76.63%1396.22-38.47%
Net Income627.89365.28+71.89%1012.77-38%
Diluted Normalized EPS42.1724.53+71.91%68.02-38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹627.89Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹20822.95Cr

