Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38% YOY

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Chennai Petroleum Corporation declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.47% & the profit decreased by 38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.8% and the profit increased by 71.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 16.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 68.57% q-o-q & decreased by 39.66% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹42.17 for Q4 which decreased by 38% Y-o-Y.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation has delivered 15.65% return in the last 1 week, 106.25% return in last 6 months and 54.63% YTD return.
Currently the Chennai Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹16025.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1098.65 & ₹270.8 respectively.
As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|20822.95
|20453.94
|+1.8%
|21350.2
|-2.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|133.37
|132.27
|+0.83%
|159.59
|-16.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|150.75
|151.03
|-0.19%
|156.68
|-3.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|19931.98
|19925.4
|+0.03%
|19873.54
|+0.29%
|Operating Income
|890.97
|528.54
|+68.57%
|1476.66
|-39.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|859.03
|486.34
|+76.63%
|1396.22
|-38.47%
|Net Income
|627.89
|365.28
|+71.89%
|1012.77
|-38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|42.17
|24.53
|+71.91%
|68.02
|-38%
FAQs
