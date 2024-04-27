Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 38% YOY

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q4 Results Live : Chennai Petroleum Corporation declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.47% & the profit decreased by 38% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.8% and the profit increased by 71.89%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 16.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 68.57% q-o-q & decreased by 39.66% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹42.17 for Q4 which decreased by 38% Y-o-Y.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has delivered 15.65% return in the last 1 week, 106.25% return in last 6 months and 54.63% YTD return.

Currently the Chennai Petroleum Corporation has a market cap of ₹16025.85 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1098.65 & ₹270.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Apr, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 20822.95 20453.94 +1.8% 21350.2 -2.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 133.37 132.27 +0.83% 159.59 -16.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 150.75 151.03 -0.19% 156.68 -3.78% Total Operating Expense 19931.98 19925.4 +0.03% 19873.54 +0.29% Operating Income 890.97 528.54 +68.57% 1476.66 -39.66% Net Income Before Taxes 859.03 486.34 +76.63% 1396.22 -38.47% Net Income 627.89 365.28 +71.89% 1012.77 -38% Diluted Normalized EPS 42.17 24.53 +71.91% 68.02 -38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹627.89Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹20822.95Cr

