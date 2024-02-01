Cheviot Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 40.55% YoY

Cheviot Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.37% & the profit increased by 40.55% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.59% and the profit decreased by 8.92%.

The operating income was down by 42.87% q-o-q & decreased by 43.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹29.78 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 40.54% Y-o-Y.

Cheviot Company has delivered -1.15% return in the last 1 week, 16.57% return in the last 6 months, and 2.22% YTD return.

Currently, Cheviot Company has a market cap of ₹886.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1626.7 & ₹960.3 respectively.

Cheviot Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 98.41 125.52 -21.59% 117.67 -16.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.6 1.74 -7.73% 1.13 +41.33% Total Operating Expense 90.77 112.14 -19.06% 104.27 -12.94% Operating Income 7.64 13.37 -42.87% 13.41 -43.02% Net Income Before Taxes 21.36 24.37 -12.37% 16.44 +29.95% Net Income 17.92 19.68 -8.92% 12.75 +40.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.78 32.7 -8.93% 21.19 +40.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.92Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹98.41Cr

