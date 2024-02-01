Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cheviot Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 40.55% YoY

Cheviot Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 40.55% YoY

Livemint

Cheviot Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 16.37% YoY & profit increased by 40.55% YoY

Cheviot Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Cheviot Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.37% & the profit increased by 40.55% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.59% and the profit decreased by 8.92%.

The operating income was down by 42.87% q-o-q & decreased by 43.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 29.78 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 40.54% Y-o-Y.

Cheviot Company has delivered -1.15% return in the last 1 week, 16.57% return in the last 6 months, and 2.22% YTD return.

Currently, Cheviot Company has a market cap of 886.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1626.7 & 960.3 respectively.

Cheviot Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue98.41125.52-21.59%117.67-16.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.61.74-7.73%1.13+41.33%
Total Operating Expense90.77112.14-19.06%104.27-12.94%
Operating Income7.6413.37-42.87%13.41-43.02%
Net Income Before Taxes21.3624.37-12.37%16.44+29.95%
Net Income17.9219.68-8.92%12.75+40.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.7832.7-8.93%21.19+40.54%

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹98.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.