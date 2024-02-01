Cheviot Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 40.55% YoY

Cheviot Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.37% & the profit increased by 40.55% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.59% and the profit decreased by 8.92%.
The operating income was down by 42.87% q-o-q & decreased by 43.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹29.78 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 40.54% Y-o-Y.
Cheviot Company has delivered -1.15% return in the last 1 week, 16.57% return in the last 6 months, and 2.22% YTD return.
Currently, Cheviot Company has a market cap of ₹886.5 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1626.7 & ₹960.3 respectively.
Cheviot Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|98.41
|125.52
|-21.59%
|117.67
|-16.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.6
|1.74
|-7.73%
|1.13
|+41.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|90.77
|112.14
|-19.06%
|104.27
|-12.94%
|Operating Income
|7.64
|13.37
|-42.87%
|13.41
|-43.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.36
|24.37
|-12.37%
|16.44
|+29.95%
|Net Income
|17.92
|19.68
|-8.92%
|12.75
|+40.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.78
|32.7
|-8.93%
|21.19
|+40.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.92Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹98.41Cr
