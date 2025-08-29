China’s Biggest Bank Posts Profit Drop as Impairments Rise

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., China’s largest bank, posted a decline in profits in the first half of the year as it contends with a persistent drop in margins and rising loan losses.

Net income fell 1.4% from a year earlier to 168.1 billion yuan , driven by a jump in loan impairments, according to a Friday filing. Its net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, narrowed to 1.30% from 1.43%.

Profit at rivals China Construction Bank Corp. and Bank of China Ltd. fell 1.4% and 0.9% respectively, while net income at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. rose 2.7% and Bank of Communications Co. reported a 1.6% gain. They all reported a narrower margin from a year earlier, while bad loan ratios slid from the end of 2024.

Banks have seen their financials come under increasing strain due to their “national service” duties to help lift the economy out with cheap lending and loan subsidies. The sector’s overall margin contracted further to a record low of 1.42% as of June. It has been well below the 1.8% threshold regarded as necessary for maintaining reasonable profitability for over two years.

The combined profits of the country’s commercial banks shrank 7.7% from a year earlier to 1.2 trillion yuan in the first half, official data showed earlier this month. That marks the first decline since 2020 when the pandemic shut down factories and businesses.

While the authorities have guided banks to lower funding costs via a round of cuts in deposit rates, Bloomberg Economics sees more monetary easing as likely as China addresses its economic weakness, further sapping loan yields for lenders.

Asset quality has been a constant challenge as well, with businesses such as indebted developers yet to recover from a slump. Total outstanding bad loans peaked at 3.4 trillion yuan in March before slightly easing off in the second quarter.

The sustained pressure on banks’ margins and return on equity shows little sign of abating any time soon, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts led by Francis Chan, who warned in a note this week the strain could continue beyond 2026 on the back of faltering loan demand and rate cuts from the central bank.

