China's indebted property developer Evergrande Group H1 net loss declines to $4.5 billion2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:38 PM IST
The January-June loss was 33 billion yuan ($4.53 billion) versus a 66.4 billion yuan loss in the same period a year earlier, the firm said in a filing.
The world's most-indebted property developer China Evergrande Group reported a narrower net loss for the first half of the year on 27 August, citing a rise in revenue, reported Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message