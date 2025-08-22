China’s Major Banks, Country Garden Held Back as Stimulus Expectations Grow

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., China Construction Bank Corp., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of China Ltd. probably saw earnings impacted by weaker loan demand amid limited government stimulus and a sluggish economy.

“More mortgages and consumer loans could turn bad on a housing slump, US tariffs and domestic deflation, even as corporate loan quality appears resilient,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Francis Chan and Nicholas Ng. First-half results may indicate muted earnings for the rest of the year, they added.

China’s economy clocked its deepest slowdown of the year in July, raising expectations for further stimulus this year to counter the trade war impact.

Developer Country Garden Holdings Co. is also due to report as the property sector remains under strain. The country’s housing crisis reached a bleak milestone with China Evergrande Group’s delisting in Hong Kong.

Intensifying competition could also dent e-commerce earnings, putting big players like Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. at risk, BI said. JD.com Inc.’s earnings showed its food delivery bet, which threatens to reshape a landscape long dominated by the two incumbents, eat into profits.

Highlights to look out for:

Monday: Luxshare Precision’s earnings outlook brightened after President Donald Trump implied Apple Inc. could be exempt from semiconductor tariffs. Strong growth in its automotive and communications segments should help diversify its revenue sources, BI said. The firm is also gearing up for a Hong Kong listing as early as this year.

Tuesday: PetroChina’s quarterly revenue likely fell for a fifth consecutive quarter, consensus shows, weighed down by weaker oil prices and lackluster downstream demand, BI said.

Wednesday: Meituan likely saw a 27% drop in second-quarter adjusted profit, the first decline since 2021, as it copes with intensifying competition. The company, along with two rivals, were summoned by a Chinese regulator in July and told to compete “rationally” with promotions to prevent a price war. Investments in the Middle East dragged down operating profit, Jefferies said.

Thursday: Cosco Shipping’s second-quarter revenue should decline sequentially due to a drop in container freight rates and lower volumes amid the US-China trade war, BI said. Its state-owned parent company is in talks to join the consortium to buy Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s overseas ports, people familiar said last month.

Friday: Agricultural Bank of China , Bank of China , China Construction Bank and ICBC could see margins dented if the nation’s central bank continues to introduce measures to preserve economic momentum for the rest of the year, BI said.

