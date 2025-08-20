China’s Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical first half profit slides

By Sam Li and Lewis Jackson

Aug 20 - China’s Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co swung to a net loss in the first half of 2025 as weaker demand hit sales of refining and chemical products, the company reported late Wednesday.

Sinopec reported a net loss of 462.1 million yuan for the period from January to June, according to the report. That compares with 27.9 million yuan profit the prior year.

Net sales were 33.498 billion yuan, down 10.66% year-on-year, with net sales of refining products and chemicals falling 16.14% and 3.21%, respectively.

The company said the market remains challenging, with strong supply and weak demand, rising penetration of new-energy vehicles squeezing fuel demand, and the chemical sector still at a cyclical low.

Weaker market demand drove a 6.72% decline in refining product sales volumes. With crude prices falling, weighted average selling prices across all segments also declined from a year earlier, the company said.

Refinery throughput was 6.33 million metric tons in the six-month period, down 4.93% year-on-year.

Diesel production fell 13.56% and aviation fuel declined 8.62% year-on-year, while gasoline slightly rose 0.14%.

Output of ethylene, a key building block for petrochemicals, rose 24.34% to 273,300 tons in the first half.

Capital expenditure was 408 million yuan in the first half of 2025, mainly allocated to construction work for the Shanghai Petrochemical cogeneration unit clean-efficiency upgrade.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s Shanghai-listed shares closed at 2.90 yuan on Wednesday, up 1.75% on the day. The stock is down 4.3% year-to-date, while the SSE Composite Index has risen 12.37% over the same period.

