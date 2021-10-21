Chip shortage expected to weigh on Intel’s quarterly results

Mr. Gelsinger last month pledged to invest up to $95 billion in new chip production capacity in Europe, adding to more than $20 billion in U.S. factory investments he detailed earlier as Intel tries to cater to increased demand for semiconductors and become a leading contract chip maker. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s leading contract chip maker, this month said it would build a new chip-manufacturing plant in Japan, and Samsung Electronics Co. and memory-chip maker Micron Technology Inc. are among others with expansion plans.

