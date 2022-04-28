NEW DELHI : The global shortage of semiconductor chips is likely to hit 15%-20% of Bajaj Auto’s planned production volume this quarter, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Production of two-wheelers, particularly sports motorcycles and electric scooters sold in the domestic market, is nearly 15% lower due to supply constraints, said Rakesh Sharma, executive director at Bajaj Auto.

Outages faced by semiconductor suppliers have worsened visibility of chip availability and are also slowing down capacity expansion plans for the company’s flagship electric vehicle (EV), the Chetak, even as it aims to start manufacturing the scooter from June at a new factory, under a separate EV subsidiary called Chetak Technology Limited.

“We continue to face supply chain issues in quarter one. Strategically speaking, we have been working very closely with international vendors and, in some cases, we have single source dependencies. This has allowed us to develop solutions that are very effective, but there have been unfortunate outages at their end and this now reflecting in their supplies to us. We are taking countermeasures and developing alternate sources, but the testing and validation takes time. Therefore, we see in Q1 an impairment of up to 15%-20% of what we can produce," Sharma said at a press conference to announce the company’s quarterly results.

Bajaj Auto currently has an order book of 15,000 units of the Chetak, but it has had to go slow with opening up bookings in more cities (the Chetak is sold in 20 cities at present) lest the customer takes umbrage at delays in the delivery timeline that they will have to face, he said.

“Chetak Technology will start manufacturing operations by June and we will work with whatever quantity of components we are able to procure. So, we are on track for June production with this factory in Akurdi. However, we are living week to week when it comes to chip availability, so I’m not able to say exactly how much production we will be able to do. Supply is gradually improving and we hope the trend continues," Sharma said.

Bajaj Auto reported 10% growth in net profit for the March quarter at ₹1,469 crore against ₹1,332 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) fell 10% to ₹1,396 crore, while margins shrank to 17.5% in Q4FY22, because of high raw material prices and lower domestic sales.

Bajaj Auto reported its highest-ever exports volume for the financial year ended 31 March, Sharma said. “The domestic motorcycle business is facing very strong headwinds from a demand point of view," he said.

However, the three-wheeler business for the company has been improving every month. “The three-wheeler business continues to increase month-on-month and quarter-on-quarter on the back of traffic coming back on the roads. Particularly for us, the drive by the government of India to open more and more CNG pumps and expand the CNG footprint is has been very helpful," Sharma said.

The company expects inflationary pressures to further soften demand. “Inflation is not good for the lower-income segment of the customers as it immediately impacts their savings. A motorcycle is a consumer durable, discretionary purchase, which can always be postponed. If there is inflation, consumer pessimism starts to set in. If there is further inflation, it will definitely soften demand. That said, at some level, the economy is also doing well except that the improvement has not trickled down to this segment of the customer," Sharma said.