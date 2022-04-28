Chip shortage may hit 20% production in Q1: Bajaj Auto

“We continue to face supply chain issues in quarter one. Strategically speaking, we have been working very closely with international vendors and, in some cases, we have single source dependencies. This has allowed us to develop solutions that are very effective, but there have been unfortunate outages at their end and this now reflecting in their supplies to us. We are taking countermeasures and developing alternate sources, but the testing and validation takes time. Therefore, we see in Q1 an impairment of up to 15%-20% of what we can produce," Sharma said at a press conference to announce the company’s quarterly results.