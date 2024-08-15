CHL Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 183.88% YoY

CHL Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 3.66% YoY & loss increased by 183.88% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
CHL Q1 Results Live
CHL Q1 Results Live

CHL Q1 Results Live : CHL Q1 Results Live: CHL declared their Q1 results on 13 August 2024. The topline has decreased by 3.66% year-over-year (YoY), and the loss has surged by 183.88% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue has declined by 7.76%, while the loss has increased by 120.71%.

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen by 2.53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 13.86% YoY. This increase in expenses has significantly impacted the company's financial health.

Operating income has taken a substantial hit, decreasing by 77.53% QoQ and by 76.06% YoY. This sharp decline indicates that the company's core operations are facing significant challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at -1.38, representing a drastic decrease of 544.2% YoY. This negative EPS underscores the financial difficulties that the company is currently experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, CHL has delivered a return of 0.94% in the last week. However, the stock has shown a -9.65% return over the last six months and a -15.46% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting investor concerns.

Currently, CHL has a market cap of 194.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 47.75, while the 52-week low is 21.96, indicating significant volatility in its trading price.

CHL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue29.4831.96-7.76%30.6-3.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.328.11+2.53%7.31+13.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.453.58+24.37%4.23+5.34%
Total Operating Expense28.5527.81+2.66%26.71+6.91%
Operating Income0.934.15-77.53%3.9-76.06%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.0118.45-110.91%0.26-887.09%
Net Income-3.3316.1-120.71%-1.17-183.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.382.84-148.59%-0.21-544.2%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:09 PM IST
