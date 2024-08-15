CHL Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 183.88% YoY

CHL Q1 Results Live : CHL Q1 Results Live: CHL declared their Q1 results on 13 August 2024. The topline has decreased by 3.66% year-over-year (YoY), and the loss has surged by 183.88% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue has declined by 7.76%, while the loss has increased by 120.71%.
The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen by 2.53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 13.86% YoY. This increase in expenses has significantly impacted the company's financial health.
Operating income has taken a substantial hit, decreasing by 77.53% QoQ and by 76.06% YoY. This sharp decline indicates that the company's core operations are facing significant challenges.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-1.38, representing a drastic decrease of 544.2% YoY. This negative EPS underscores the financial difficulties that the company is currently experiencing.
In terms of stock performance, CHL has delivered a return of 0.94% in the last week. However, the stock has shown a -9.65% return over the last six months and a -15.46% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting investor concerns.
Currently, CHL has a market cap of ₹194.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹47.75, while the 52-week low is ₹21.96, indicating significant volatility in its trading price.
CHL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|29.48
|31.96
|-7.76%
|30.6
|-3.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.32
|8.11
|+2.53%
|7.31
|+13.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.45
|3.58
|+24.37%
|4.23
|+5.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|28.55
|27.81
|+2.66%
|26.71
|+6.91%
|Operating Income
|0.93
|4.15
|-77.53%
|3.9
|-76.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.01
|18.45
|-110.91%
|0.26
|-887.09%
|Net Income
|-3.33
|16.1
|-120.71%
|-1.17
|-183.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.38
|2.84
|-148.59%
|-0.21
|-544.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.33Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹29.48Cr
