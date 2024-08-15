CHL Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 183.88% YoY

CHL Q1 Results Live : CHL Q1 Results Live: CHL declared their Q1 results on 13 August 2024. The topline has decreased by 3.66% year-over-year (YoY), and the loss has surged by 183.88% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue has declined by 7.76%, while the loss has increased by 120.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have risen by 2.53% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 13.86% YoY. This increase in expenses has significantly impacted the company's financial health.

Operating income has taken a substantial hit, decreasing by 77.53% QoQ and by 76.06% YoY. This sharp decline indicates that the company's core operations are facing significant challenges.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-1.38, representing a drastic decrease of 544.2% YoY. This negative EPS underscores the financial difficulties that the company is currently experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, CHL has delivered a return of 0.94% in the last week. However, the stock has shown a -9.65% return over the last six months and a -15.46% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting investor concerns.

Currently, CHL has a market cap of ₹194.6 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹47.75, while the 52-week low is ₹21.96, indicating significant volatility in its trading price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CHL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 29.48 31.96 -7.76% 30.6 -3.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.32 8.11 +2.53% 7.31 +13.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.45 3.58 +24.37% 4.23 +5.34% Total Operating Expense 28.55 27.81 +2.66% 26.71 +6.91% Operating Income 0.93 4.15 -77.53% 3.9 -76.06% Net Income Before Taxes -2.01 18.45 -110.91% 0.26 -887.09% Net Income -3.33 16.1 -120.71% -1.17 -183.88% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.38 2.84 -148.59% -0.21 -544.2%

