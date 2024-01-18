CHOICE INTERN Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 189.77% YOY

CHOICE INTERN declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 115.16% & the profit increased by 189.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.55% and the profit increased by 34.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.23% q-o-q & increased by 94.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 38.72% q-o-q & increased by 184.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.01 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 188.49% Y-o-Y.
CHOICE INTERN has delivered 7.18% return in the last 1 week, 55.43% return in last 6 months and 17.25% YTD return.
Currently the CHOICE INTERN has a market cap of ₹5379.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹560 & ₹250.85 respectively.
CHOICE INTERN Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|207.28
|190.95
|+8.55%
|96.34
|+115.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|140.55
|142.3
|-1.23%
|72.11
|+94.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.65
|1.75
|-5.33%
|1.33
|+24.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|142.2
|144.04
|-1.28%
|73.44
|+93.63%
|Operating Income
|65.07
|46.91
|+38.72%
|22.9
|+184.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|56.21
|40
|+40.52%
|18.41
|+205.3%
|Net Income
|40.28
|29.92
|+34.64%
|13.9
|+189.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.01
|2.98
|+34.56%
|1.39
|+188.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹40.28Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹207.28Cr
