CHOICE INTERN Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 189.77% YOY

CHOICE INTERN declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 115.16% & the profit increased by 189.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.55% and the profit increased by 34.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.23% q-o-q & increased by 94.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 38.72% q-o-q & increased by 184.21% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.01 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 188.49% Y-o-Y.

CHOICE INTERN has delivered 7.18% return in the last 1 week, 55.43% return in last 6 months and 17.25% YTD return.

Currently the CHOICE INTERN has a market cap of ₹5379.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹560 & ₹250.85 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CHOICE INTERN Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 207.28 190.95 +8.55% 96.34 +115.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 140.55 142.3 -1.23% 72.11 +94.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.65 1.75 -5.33% 1.33 +24.48% Total Operating Expense 142.2 144.04 -1.28% 73.44 +93.63% Operating Income 65.07 46.91 +38.72% 22.9 +184.21% Net Income Before Taxes 56.21 40 +40.52% 18.41 +205.3% Net Income 40.28 29.92 +34.64% 13.9 +189.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.01 2.98 +34.56% 1.39 +188.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹40.28Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹207.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!