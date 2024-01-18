Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CHOICE INTERN Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 189.77% YOY

CHOICE INTERN Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 189.77% YOY

Livemint

CHOICE INTERN Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 115.16% YoY & profit increased by 189.77% YoY

CHOICE INTERN Q3 FY24 Results Live

CHOICE INTERN declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 115.16% & the profit increased by 189.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.55% and the profit increased by 34.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.23% q-o-q & increased by 94.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 38.72% q-o-q & increased by 184.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.01 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 188.49% Y-o-Y.

CHOICE INTERN has delivered 7.18% return in the last 1 week, 55.43% return in last 6 months and 17.25% YTD return.

Currently the CHOICE INTERN has a market cap of 5379.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 560 & 250.85 respectively.

CHOICE INTERN Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue207.28190.95+8.55%96.34+115.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total140.55142.3-1.23%72.11+94.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.651.75-5.33%1.33+24.48%
Total Operating Expense142.2144.04-1.28%73.44+93.63%
Operating Income65.0746.91+38.72%22.9+184.21%
Net Income Before Taxes56.2140+40.52%18.41+205.3%
Net Income40.2829.92+34.64%13.9+189.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.012.98+34.56%1.39+188.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹40.28Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹207.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

