Choksi Imaging Q1 results: profit at ₹0.36Cr, Revenue increased by 239.92% YoY

Choksi Imaging Q1 Results Live

Choksi Imaging Q1 Results Live : Choksi Imaging Q1 Results Live: Choksi Imaging declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant topline increase of 239.92% year-over-year (YoY), with the profit standing at 0.36 crore. This is a remarkable turnaround considering Choksi Imaging had declared a loss of 0.03 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an astonishing 810.51%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs showed a decline of 3.04% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but rose by 22.48% on a year-over-year basis. Despite the increase in SG&A expenses YoY, the company managed to significantly boost its profitability.

The operating income for the quarter saw an impressive rise of 153.77% QoQ and an increase of 159.72% YoY. This substantial growth in operating income showcases the company's improved operational efficiency and its ability to generate higher returns from its core business activities.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 came in at 0.92, reflecting a massive increase of 1414.29% YoY. This dramatic rise in EPS is indicative of the company's successful strategies in enhancing shareholder value.

Choksi Imaging has also delivered commendable returns in the stock market. Over the last week, the company posted a 7.61% return, a 1.99% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 17.18%. These returns are a testament to the company's strong performance and positive investor sentiment.

Currently, Choksi Imaging has a market capitalization of 27.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 92 and a 52-week low of 44. These metrics highlight the company's market position and the confidence investors have in its growth potential.

Choksi Imaging Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.370.15+810.51%0.4+239.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.090.09-3.04%0.07+22.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04+0.74%0.04+0.74%
Total Operating Expense1.130.6+86.98%0.81+39.08%
Operating Income0.24-0.45+153.77%-0.41+159.72%
Net Income Before Taxes0.43-0.2+317.68%-0.03+1481.94%
Net Income0.360.31+14.26%-0.03+1340.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.920.8+15%-0.07+1414.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.36Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.37Cr

