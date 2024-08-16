Choksi Imaging Q1 results: profit at ₹0.36Cr, Revenue increased by 239.92% YoY

Choksi Imaging Q1 Results Live : Choksi Imaging Q1 Results Live: Choksi Imaging declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant topline increase of 239.92% year-over-year (YoY), with the profit standing at ₹0.36 crore. This is a remarkable turnaround considering Choksi Imaging had declared a loss of ₹0.03 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an astonishing 810.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs showed a decline of 3.04% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but rose by 22.48% on a year-over-year basis. Despite the increase in SG&A expenses YoY, the company managed to significantly boost its profitability.

The operating income for the quarter saw an impressive rise of 153.77% QoQ and an increase of 159.72% YoY. This substantial growth in operating income showcases the company's improved operational efficiency and its ability to generate higher returns from its core business activities.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 came in at ₹0.92, reflecting a massive increase of 1414.29% YoY. This dramatic rise in EPS is indicative of the company's successful strategies in enhancing shareholder value.

Choksi Imaging has also delivered commendable returns in the stock market. Over the last week, the company posted a 7.61% return, a 1.99% return over the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 17.18%. These returns are a testament to the company's strong performance and positive investor sentiment.

Currently, Choksi Imaging has a market capitalization of ₹27.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹92 and a 52-week low of ₹44. These metrics highlight the company's market position and the confidence investors have in its growth potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Choksi Imaging Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.37 0.15 +810.51% 0.4 +239.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.09 0.09 -3.04% 0.07 +22.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 +0.74% 0.04 +0.74% Total Operating Expense 1.13 0.6 +86.98% 0.81 +39.08% Operating Income 0.24 -0.45 +153.77% -0.41 +159.72% Net Income Before Taxes 0.43 -0.2 +317.68% -0.03 +1481.94% Net Income 0.36 0.31 +14.26% -0.03 +1340.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.92 0.8 +15% -0.07 +1414.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.36Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1.37Cr

