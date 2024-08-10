Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 47.63% YOY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 35.68% YoY & profit increased by 47.63% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live : Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing an impressive performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 35.68% Year-over-Year (YoY), while the profit surged by 47.63% YoY. This significant growth reflects the company's robust operational strategies and market positioning.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.75%, and the profit increased by 6.88%. This quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth indicates a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.

A notable aspect of the financials was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 10.51% QoQ, despite a YoY increase of 62.14%. This reduction in SG&A expenses on a quarterly basis highlights the company's effective cost management efforts.

The operating income also saw a positive trajectory, rising by 6.07% QoQ and an impressive 44.2% YoY. This growth in operating income is a testament to the company's operational efficiency and revenue-generating capabilities.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 90.78, marking a 29.17% increase YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's profitability and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Despite the impressive quarterly performance, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has delivered a -4.5% return in the last week. However, the company has shown strong medium-term performance with a 28.79% return in the last 6 months and an outstanding 42.09% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings boasts a market capitalization of 27,750.69 Crores. The stock has a 52-week high of 1,649.8 and a 52-week low of 885.1, indicating its volatility over the past year.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, the analyst consensus on Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is highly positive. Out of the 3 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Buy rating while 2 have given Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, reflecting the market's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7632.717083.48+7.75%5625.66+35.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total809.14904.2-10.51%499.05+62.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.7588.3-21.01%51.9+34.39%
Total Operating Expense3322.653020.16+10.02%2636.62+26.02%
Operating Income4310.064063.32+6.07%2989.04+44.2%
Net Income Before Taxes1558.511555.85+0.17%1065.27+46.3%
Net Income548.36513.06+6.88%371.43+47.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS90.7870.27+29.19%70.28+29.17%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹548.36Cr
₹7632.71Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsCholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 47.63% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue