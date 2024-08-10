Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 47.63% YOY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live : Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing an impressive performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 35.68% Year-over-Year (YoY), while the profit surged by 47.63% YoY. This significant growth reflects the company's robust operational strategies and market positioning.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.75%, and the profit increased by 6.88%. This quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth indicates a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.
A notable aspect of the financials was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 10.51% QoQ, despite a YoY increase of 62.14%. This reduction in SG&A expenses on a quarterly basis highlights the company's effective cost management efforts.
The operating income also saw a positive trajectory, rising by 6.07% QoQ and an impressive 44.2% YoY. This growth in operating income is a testament to the company's operational efficiency and revenue-generating capabilities.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹90.78, marking a 29.17% increase YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's profitability and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.
Despite the impressive quarterly performance, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has delivered a -4.5% return in the last week. However, the company has shown strong medium-term performance with a 28.79% return in the last 6 months and an outstanding 42.09% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
As of now, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings boasts a market capitalization of ₹27,750.69 Crores. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,649.8 and a 52-week low of ₹885.1, indicating its volatility over the past year.
As of 10 Aug, 2024, the analyst consensus on Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is highly positive. Out of the 3 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Buy rating while 2 have given Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, reflecting the market's confidence in the company's future prospects.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7632.71
|7083.48
|+7.75%
|5625.66
|+35.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|809.14
|904.2
|-10.51%
|499.05
|+62.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|69.75
|88.3
|-21.01%
|51.9
|+34.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|3322.65
|3020.16
|+10.02%
|2636.62
|+26.02%
|Operating Income
|4310.06
|4063.32
|+6.07%
|2989.04
|+44.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1558.51
|1555.85
|+0.17%
|1065.27
|+46.3%
|Net Income
|548.36
|513.06
|+6.88%
|371.43
|+47.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|90.78
|70.27
|+29.19%
|70.28
|+29.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹548.36Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹7632.71Cr
