Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 47.63% YOY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live : Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing an impressive performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 35.68% Year-over-Year (YoY), while the profit surged by 47.63% YoY. This significant growth reflects the company's robust operational strategies and market positioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.75%, and the profit increased by 6.88%. This quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth indicates a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply A notable aspect of the financials was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 10.51% QoQ, despite a YoY increase of 62.14%. This reduction in SG&A expenses on a quarterly basis highlights the company's effective cost management efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also saw a positive trajectory, rising by 6.07% QoQ and an impressive 44.2% YoY. This growth in operating income is a testament to the company's operational efficiency and revenue-generating capabilities.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹90.78, marking a 29.17% increase YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's profitability and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Despite the impressive quarterly performance, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has delivered a -4.5% return in the last week. However, the company has shown strong medium-term performance with a 28.79% return in the last 6 months and an outstanding 42.09% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings boasts a market capitalization of ₹27,750.69 Crores. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,649.8 and a 52-week low of ₹885.1, indicating its volatility over the past year.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, the analyst consensus on Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is highly positive. Out of the 3 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Buy rating while 2 have given Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, reflecting the market's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7632.71 7083.48 +7.75% 5625.66 +35.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 809.14 904.2 -10.51% 499.05 +62.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 69.75 88.3 -21.01% 51.9 +34.39% Total Operating Expense 3322.65 3020.16 +10.02% 2636.62 +26.02% Operating Income 4310.06 4063.32 +6.07% 2989.04 +44.2% Net Income Before Taxes 1558.51 1555.85 +0.17% 1065.27 +46.3% Net Income 548.36 513.06 +6.88% 371.43 +47.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 90.78 70.27 +29.19% 70.28 +29.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹548.36Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹7632.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}