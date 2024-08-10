Hello User
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 47.63% YOY

Livemint

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 35.68% YoY & profit increased by 47.63% YoY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q1 Results Live : Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing an impressive performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 35.68% Year-over-Year (YoY), while the profit surged by 47.63% YoY. This significant growth reflects the company's robust operational strategies and market positioning.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.75%, and the profit increased by 6.88%. This quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) growth indicates a consistent upward trend in the company's financial health.

A notable aspect of the financials was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which fell by 10.51% QoQ, despite a YoY increase of 62.14%. This reduction in SG&A expenses on a quarterly basis highlights the company's effective cost management efforts.

The operating income also saw a positive trajectory, rising by 6.07% QoQ and an impressive 44.2% YoY. This growth in operating income is a testament to the company's operational efficiency and revenue-generating capabilities.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 90.78, marking a 29.17% increase YoY. This rise in EPS reflects the company's profitability and its ability to deliver value to its shareholders.

Despite the impressive quarterly performance, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has delivered a -4.5% return in the last week. However, the company has shown strong medium-term performance with a 28.79% return in the last 6 months and an outstanding 42.09% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings boasts a market capitalization of 27,750.69 Crores. The stock has a 52-week high of 1,649.8 and a 52-week low of 885.1, indicating its volatility over the past year.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, the analyst consensus on Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is highly positive. Out of the 3 analysts covering the company, 1 has given a Buy rating while 2 have given Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation is to Strong Buy, reflecting the market's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7632.717083.48+7.75%5625.66+35.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total809.14904.2-10.51%499.05+62.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization69.7588.3-21.01%51.9+34.39%
Total Operating Expense3322.653020.16+10.02%2636.62+26.02%
Operating Income4310.064063.32+6.07%2989.04+44.2%
Net Income Before Taxes1558.511555.85+0.17%1065.27+46.3%
Net Income548.36513.06+6.88%371.43+47.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS90.7870.27+29.19%70.28+29.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹548.36Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹7632.71Cr

