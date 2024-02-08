Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.67% YoY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.81% & the profit increased by 40.67% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.86% and the profit increased by 10.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.36% q-o-q & increased by 66.07% YoY.
The operating income was up by 12.18% q-o-q & increased by 52.21% YoY.
The EPS is ₹80.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50.43% YoY.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has delivered -0.34% return in the last 1 week, 22.39% return in the last 6 months, and 11.35% YTD return.
Currently, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has a market cap of ₹21745.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1296 & ₹511.3 respectively.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6794.67
|6299.71
|+7.86%
|4724.7
|+43.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|819.98
|770.93
|+6.36%
|493.77
|+66.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|55.24
|52.1
|+6.03%
|44.08
|+25.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|3033.68
|2947.01
|+2.94%
|2253.79
|+34.6%
|Operating Income
|3760.99
|3352.7
|+12.18%
|2470.91
|+52.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1362.92
|1215.79
|+12.1%
|972.07
|+40.21%
|Net Income
|467.13
|420.9
|+10.98%
|332.08
|+40.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|80.62
|77.36
|+4.2%
|53.59
|+50.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹467.13Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹6794.67Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!