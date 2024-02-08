Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.67% YoY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.67% YoY

Livemint

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 43.81% YoY & profit increased by 40.67% YoY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.81% & the profit increased by 40.67% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.86% and the profit increased by 10.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.36% q-o-q & increased by 66.07% YoY.

The operating income was up by 12.18% q-o-q & increased by 52.21% YoY.

The EPS is 80.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50.43% YoY.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has delivered -0.34% return in the last 1 week, 22.39% return in the last 6 months, and 11.35% YTD return.

Currently, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has a market cap of 21745.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1296 & 511.3 respectively.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6794.676299.71+7.86%4724.7+43.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total819.98770.93+6.36%493.77+66.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization55.2452.1+6.03%44.08+25.32%
Total Operating Expense3033.682947.01+2.94%2253.79+34.6%
Operating Income3760.993352.7+12.18%2470.91+52.21%
Net Income Before Taxes1362.921215.79+12.1%972.07+40.21%
Net Income467.13420.9+10.98%332.08+40.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS80.6277.36+4.2%53.59+50.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹467.13Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹6794.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.