Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.67% YoY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 43.81% & the profit increased by 40.67% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.86% and the profit increased by 10.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.36% q-o-q & increased by 66.07% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 12.18% q-o-q & increased by 52.21% YoY.

The EPS is ₹80.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 50.43% YoY.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has delivered -0.34% return in the last 1 week, 22.39% return in the last 6 months, and 11.35% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has a market cap of ₹21745.57 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1296 & ₹511.3 respectively.

As of 08 Feb, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6794.67 6299.71 +7.86% 4724.7 +43.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 819.98 770.93 +6.36% 493.77 +66.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 55.24 52.1 +6.03% 44.08 +25.32% Total Operating Expense 3033.68 2947.01 +2.94% 2253.79 +34.6% Operating Income 3760.99 3352.7 +12.18% 2470.91 +52.21% Net Income Before Taxes 1362.92 1215.79 +12.1% 972.07 +40.21% Net Income 467.13 420.9 +10.98% 332.08 +40.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 80.62 77.36 +4.2% 53.59 +50.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹467.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹6794.67Cr

