Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.78% YOY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 36.59% & the profit increased by 25.78% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.25% and the profit increased by 9.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.27% q-o-q & increased by 61.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.04% q-o-q & increased by 40.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹70.27 for Q4 which decreased by 51.71% Y-o-Y.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has delivered -4.97% return in the last 1 week, -2.74% return in the last 6 months and 4.44% YTD return.

Currently, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has a market cap of ₹20396.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1296 & ₹708.95 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7083.48 6794.67 +4.25% 5186.07 +36.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 904.2 819.98 +10.27% 560.47 +61.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 88.3 55.24 +59.85% 49.5 +78.38% Total Operating Expense 3020.16 3033.68 -0.45% 2293.17 +31.7% Operating Income 4063.32 3760.99 +8.04% 2892.9 +40.46% Net Income Before Taxes 1555.85 1362.92 +14.16% 1245.15 +24.95% Net Income 513.06 467.13 +9.83% 407.9 +25.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 70.27 80.62 -12.84% 145.52 -51.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹513.06Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹7083.48Cr

