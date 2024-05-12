Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.78% YOY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q4 Results Live : Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 36.59% & the profit increased by 25.78% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.25% and the profit increased by 9.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.27% q-o-q & increased by 61.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.04% q-o-q & increased by 40.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹70.27 for Q4 which decreased by 51.71% Y-o-Y.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has delivered -4.97% return in the last 1 week, -2.74% return in the last 6 months and 4.44% YTD return.
Currently, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has a market cap of ₹20396.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1296 & ₹708.95 respectively.
As of 12 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7083.48
|6794.67
|+4.25%
|5186.07
|+36.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|904.2
|819.98
|+10.27%
|560.47
|+61.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|88.3
|55.24
|+59.85%
|49.5
|+78.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|3020.16
|3033.68
|-0.45%
|2293.17
|+31.7%
|Operating Income
|4063.32
|3760.99
|+8.04%
|2892.9
|+40.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1555.85
|1362.92
|+14.16%
|1245.15
|+24.95%
|Net Income
|513.06
|467.13
|+9.83%
|407.9
|+25.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|70.27
|80.62
|-12.84%
|145.52
|-51.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹513.06Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹7083.48Cr
