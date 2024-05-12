Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.78% YOY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 25.78% YOY

Livemint

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 36.59% YoY & profit increased by 25.78% YoY

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q4 Results Live

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Q4 Results Live : Cholamandalam Financial Holdings declared their Q4 results on 10 May, 2024. The topline increased by 36.59% & the profit increased by 25.78% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.25% and the profit increased by 9.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.27% q-o-q & increased by 61.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.04% q-o-q & increased by 40.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 70.27 for Q4 which decreased by 51.71% Y-o-Y.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has delivered -4.97% return in the last 1 week, -2.74% return in the last 6 months and 4.44% YTD return.

Currently, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings has a market cap of 20396.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1296 & 708.95 respectively.

As of 12 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7083.486794.67+4.25%5186.07+36.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total904.2819.98+10.27%560.47+61.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization88.355.24+59.85%49.5+78.38%
Total Operating Expense3020.163033.68-0.45%2293.17+31.7%
Operating Income4063.323760.99+8.04%2892.9+40.46%
Net Income Before Taxes1555.851362.92+14.16%1245.15+24.95%
Net Income513.06467.13+9.83%407.9+25.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS70.2780.62-12.84%145.52-51.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹513.06Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹7083.48Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.