comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Q1 profit rises by 28% to 726 crore
Back

NBFC firm Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 28 per cent rise in standalone net profit at 726 crore in the April-June quarter. The Chennai-based lender had posted a net profit of 566 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to 4,134 crore against 2,771 crore, Chola said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's interest income also increased to 3,849 crore from 2,612 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

On the asset quality side, the bank witnessed improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) easing to 4.30 per cent of the gross advances by June 2023 from 6.31 per cent a year ago.

The net NPA too declined to 2.82 per cent against 4.43 per cent in the year-ago period.

Provision coverage ratio of the bank improved to 35.55 per cent as of June 2023 as against 31.16 per cent at the end of first quarter of last fiscal.

The board of the company approved issuance of equity shares or convertible securities by way of qualified institutions placement to eligible qualified institutional buyers up to an amount not exceeding 4,000 crore in one or more tranches.

Besides, the board has cleared the proposal for issue of secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to 38,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 09:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout