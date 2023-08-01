Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Q1 profit rises by 28% to ₹726 crore1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:53 PM IST
NBFC firm Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 28 per cent rise in standalone net profit at ₹726 crore in the April-June quarter. The Chennai-based lender had posted a net profit of ₹566 crore in the year-ago period.
