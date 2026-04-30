Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q4 profit jumps 31% to ₹1,645 crore

PTI
Updated30 Apr 2026, 06:12 PM IST
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance’s board recommended a final dividend of Re 0.70 per equity share (or 35%) on equity shares of face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 each for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders approval.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance’s board recommended a final dividend of Re 0.70 per equity share (or 35%) on equity shares of face value of ₹2 each for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders approval.

New Delhi: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company on Thursday reported a 31 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at 1,645 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

The company, which is the financial services arm of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had earned a consolidated profit of 1,260 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The total income during the latest March quarter increased to 8,564 crore, from 7,137 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also rose to 7,613 crore during the period under review, from 6,424 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, total expenses increased to 6,422 crore as compared to 5,439 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit to 5,233 crore from 4,263 crore in FY25.

Total income grew to 31,539 crore in FY26 from 26,153 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Re 0.70 per equity share (or 35 per cent) on equity shares of face value of 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders approval.

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HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsCholamandalam Investment and Finance Q4 profit jumps 31% to ₹1,645 crore
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