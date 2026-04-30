Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q4 profit jumps 31% to ₹1,645 crore

New Delhi: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company on Thursday reported a 31 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹1,645 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

The company, which is the financial services arm of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had earned a consolidated profit of ₹1,260 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

The total income during the latest March quarter increased to 8,564 crore, from ₹7,137 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company said in a regulatory filing.

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Interest income also rose to ₹7,613 crore during the period under review, from ₹6,424 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, total expenses increased to ₹6,422 crore as compared to ₹5,439 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit to ₹5,233 crore from ₹4,263 crore in FY25.

Total income grew to ₹31,539 crore in FY26 from ₹26,153 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Re 0.70 per equity share (or 35 per cent) on equity shares of face value of ₹2 each for the year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders approval.