Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.41% YOY

Published27 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q1 Results Live : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 42.61% & the profit increased by 33.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.69% and the profit decreased by 11.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 86.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.59% q-o-q & increased by 42.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.41 for Q1 which increased by 36.82% Y-o-Y.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has delivered -5.95% return in the last 1 week, 9.56% return in last 6 months and 8.24% YTD return.

Currently the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has a market cap of 114579.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1476.2 & 997.25 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5779.895367.26+7.69%4052.91+42.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total693.88775.19-10.49%371.14+86.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization58.9675.18-21.57%38.58+52.83%
Total Operating Expense4582.224071.2+12.55%3214.98+42.53%
Operating Income1197.671296.06-7.59%837.93+42.93%
Net Income Before Taxes1274.531427.96-10.74%955.81+33.35%
Net Income947.151065.23-11.08%709.94+33.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.4114.28+14.94%11.99+36.82%
FAQs
₹947.15Cr
₹5779.89Cr
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
