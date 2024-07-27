Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.41% YOY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q1 Results Live : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 42.61% & the profit increased by 33.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.69% and the profit decreased by 11.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 86.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.59% q-o-q & increased by 42.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.41 for Q1 which increased by 36.82% Y-o-Y.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has delivered -5.95% return in the last 1 week, 9.56% return in last 6 months and 8.24% YTD return.

Currently the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has a market cap of ₹114579.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1476.2 & ₹997.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Jul, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5779.89 5367.26 +7.69% 4052.91 +42.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 693.88 775.19 -10.49% 371.14 +86.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 58.96 75.18 -21.57% 38.58 +52.83% Total Operating Expense 4582.22 4071.2 +12.55% 3214.98 +42.53% Operating Income 1197.67 1296.06 -7.59% 837.93 +42.93% Net Income Before Taxes 1274.53 1427.96 -10.74% 955.81 +33.35% Net Income 947.15 1065.23 -11.08% 709.94 +33.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.41 14.28 +14.94% 11.99 +36.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹947.15Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5779.89Cr

