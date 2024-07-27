Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 33.41% YOY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q1 Results Live : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 42.61% & the profit increased by 33.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.69% and the profit decreased by 11.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.49% q-o-q & increased by 86.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.59% q-o-q & increased by 42.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.41 for Q1 which increased by 36.82% Y-o-Y.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has delivered -5.95% return in the last 1 week, 9.56% return in last 6 months and 8.24% YTD return.
Currently the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has a market cap of ₹114579.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1476.2 & ₹997.25 respectively.
As of 27 Jul, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5779.89
|5367.26
|+7.69%
|4052.91
|+42.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|693.88
|775.19
|-10.49%
|371.14
|+86.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|58.96
|75.18
|-21.57%
|38.58
|+52.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|4582.22
|4071.2
|+12.55%
|3214.98
|+42.53%
|Operating Income
|1197.67
|1296.06
|-7.59%
|837.93
|+42.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1274.53
|1427.96
|-10.74%
|955.81
|+33.35%
|Net Income
|947.15
|1065.23
|-11.08%
|709.94
|+33.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.41
|14.28
|+14.94%
|11.99
|+36.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹947.15Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹5779.89Cr
