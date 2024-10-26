Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.22% YoY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q2 Results Live : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory. The company's topline revenue surged by 35.31% year-on-year, while profits experienced a substantial increase of 25.22% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cholamandalam reported a revenue growth of 7.43% and a profit increase of 2.18%, indicating a steady performance amidst market fluctuations.

However, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose significantly, climbing 16.21% quarter-on-quarter and 26.5% year-on-year, prompting analysts to closely monitor cost management strategies.

Operating income saw a slight decline of 0.52% quarter-on-quarter, although it rose by 24.24% year-on-year, reflecting the company’s ability to maintain operational efficiency amid rising expenses.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹16.98, marking a 31.59% year-on-year increase, a positive indicator for investors looking for consistent returns.

Over the last week, the company has delivered a -4.83% return, but investors have seen a more favorable 19.98% return over the past six months and a 10.03% return year-to-date.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹116497.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1652 and a low of ₹1011.2, showcasing its volatility in the stock market.

As of 26 Oct, 2024, a consensus of 33 analysts covering the company provided a mixed outlook: 4 analysts rated it as a 'Sell', another 4 as 'Hold', while 14 analysts recommended a 'Buy' and 11 analysts expressed a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The overall consensus recommendation remains a 'Buy' as of 26 Oct, 2024, indicating a general optimism among analysts regarding the company's future performance.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6209.6 5779.89 +7.43% 4589.12 +35.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 806.39 693.88 +16.21% 637.44 +26.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 62.63 58.96 +6.22% 38.51 +62.63% Total Operating Expense 5018.13 4582.22 +9.51% 3630.12 +38.24% Operating Income 1191.47 1197.67 -0.52% 959 +24.24% Net Income Before Taxes 1304.21 1274.53 +2.33% 1065.04 +22.46% Net Income 967.8 947.15 +2.18% 772.87 +25.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.98 16.41 +3.47% 12.9 +31.59%