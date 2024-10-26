Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.22% YoY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q2 Results Live : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory. The company's topline revenue surged by 35.31% year-on-year, while profits experienced a substantial increase of 25.22% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Cholamandalam reported a revenue growth of 7.43% and a profit increase of 2.18%, indicating a steady performance amidst market fluctuations.
However, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose significantly, climbing 16.21% quarter-on-quarter and 26.5% year-on-year, prompting analysts to closely monitor cost management strategies.
Operating income saw a slight decline of 0.52% quarter-on-quarter, although it rose by 24.24% year-on-year, reflecting the company’s ability to maintain operational efficiency amid rising expenses.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹16.98, marking a 31.59% year-on-year increase, a positive indicator for investors looking for consistent returns.
Over the last week, the company has delivered a -4.83% return, but investors have seen a more favorable 19.98% return over the past six months and a 10.03% return year-to-date.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹116497.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1652 and a low of ₹1011.2, showcasing its volatility in the stock market.
As of 26 Oct, 2024, a consensus of 33 analysts covering the company provided a mixed outlook: 4 analysts rated it as a 'Sell', another 4 as 'Hold', while 14 analysts recommended a 'Buy' and 11 analysts expressed a 'Strong Buy' rating.
The overall consensus recommendation remains a 'Buy' as of 26 Oct, 2024, indicating a general optimism among analysts regarding the company's future performance.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6209.6
|5779.89
|+7.43%
|4589.12
|+35.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|806.39
|693.88
|+16.21%
|637.44
|+26.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|62.63
|58.96
|+6.22%
|38.51
|+62.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|5018.13
|4582.22
|+9.51%
|3630.12
|+38.24%
|Operating Income
|1191.47
|1197.67
|-0.52%
|959
|+24.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1304.21
|1274.53
|+2.33%
|1065.04
|+22.46%
|Net Income
|967.8
|947.15
|+2.18%
|772.87
|+25.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.98
|16.41
|+3.47%
|12.9
|+31.59%
