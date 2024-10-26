Hello User
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.22% YoY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 25.22% YoY

Livemint

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 35.31% YoY & profit increased by 25.22% YoY.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q2 Results Live

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q2 Results Live : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q2 results on 25 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable growth trajectory. The company's topline revenue surged by 35.31% year-on-year, while profits experienced a substantial increase of 25.22% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cholamandalam reported a revenue growth of 7.43% and a profit increase of 2.18%, indicating a steady performance amidst market fluctuations.

However, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose significantly, climbing 16.21% quarter-on-quarter and 26.5% year-on-year, prompting analysts to closely monitor cost management strategies.

Operating income saw a slight decline of 0.52% quarter-on-quarter, although it rose by 24.24% year-on-year, reflecting the company’s ability to maintain operational efficiency amid rising expenses.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 16.98, marking a 31.59% year-on-year increase, a positive indicator for investors looking for consistent returns.

Over the last week, the company has delivered a -4.83% return, but investors have seen a more favorable 19.98% return over the past six months and a 10.03% return year-to-date.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company currently boasts a market capitalization of 116497.9 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1652 and a low of 1011.2, showcasing its volatility in the stock market.

As of 26 Oct, 2024, a consensus of 33 analysts covering the company provided a mixed outlook: 4 analysts rated it as a 'Sell', another 4 as 'Hold', while 14 analysts recommended a 'Buy' and 11 analysts expressed a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The overall consensus recommendation remains a 'Buy' as of 26 Oct, 2024, indicating a general optimism among analysts regarding the company's future performance.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6209.65779.89+7.43%4589.12+35.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total806.39693.88+16.21%637.44+26.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization62.6358.96+6.22%38.51+62.63%
Total Operating Expense5018.134582.22+9.51%3630.12+38.24%
Operating Income1191.471197.67-0.52%959+24.24%
Net Income Before Taxes1304.211274.53+2.33%1065.04+22.46%
Net Income967.8947.15+2.18%772.87+25.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.9816.41+3.47%12.9+31.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹967.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹6209.6Cr

