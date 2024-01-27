Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 27.34% YOY
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 49.32% YoY & profit increased by 27.34% YoY
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 49.32% & the profit increased by 27.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.61% and the profit increased by 12.83%.
