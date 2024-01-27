Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 27.34% YOY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 49.32% & the profit increased by 27.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.61% and the profit increased by 12.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9% q-o-q & increased by 86.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.25% q-o-q & increased by 26.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.31% Y-o-Y.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has delivered -3.63% return in the last 1 week, 9.57% return in last 6 months and -1.2% YTD return.

Currently the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has a market cap of ₹104519 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1310 & ₹696.05 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4984.35 4589.12 +8.61% 3337.93 +49.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 694.83 637.44 +9% 372.71 +86.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 45.79 38.51 +18.9% 30.03 +52.48% Total Operating Expense 3898.26 3630.12 +7.39% 2482.15 +57.05% Operating Income 1086.09 959 +13.25% 855.78 +26.91% Net Income Before Taxes 1156.5 1065.04 +8.59% 925.94 +24.9% Net Income 872.02 772.87 +12.83% 684.82 +27.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.59 12.9 +5.31% 9.75 +39.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹872.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4984.35Cr

