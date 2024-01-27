Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 27.34% YOY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 49.32% & the profit increased by 27.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.61% and the profit increased by 12.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9% q-o-q & increased by 86.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.25% q-o-q & increased by 26.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.31% Y-o-Y.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has delivered -3.63% return in the last 1 week, 9.57% return in last 6 months and -1.2% YTD return.
Currently the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has a market cap of ₹104519 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1310 & ₹696.05 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4984.35
|4589.12
|+8.61%
|3337.93
|+49.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|694.83
|637.44
|+9%
|372.71
|+86.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|45.79
|38.51
|+18.9%
|30.03
|+52.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|3898.26
|3630.12
|+7.39%
|2482.15
|+57.05%
|Operating Income
|1086.09
|959
|+13.25%
|855.78
|+26.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1156.5
|1065.04
|+8.59%
|925.94
|+24.9%
|Net Income
|872.02
|772.87
|+12.83%
|684.82
|+27.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.59
|12.9
|+5.31%
|9.75
|+39.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹872.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4984.35Cr
