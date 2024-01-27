Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 27.34% YOY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 27.34% YOY

Livemint

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 49.32% YoY & profit increased by 27.34% YoY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 49.32% & the profit increased by 27.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.61% and the profit increased by 12.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9% q-o-q & increased by 86.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.25% q-o-q & increased by 26.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.59 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.31% Y-o-Y.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has delivered -3.63% return in the last 1 week, 9.57% return in last 6 months and -1.2% YTD return.

Currently the Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has a market cap of 104519 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1310 & 696.05 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4984.354589.12+8.61%3337.93+49.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total694.83637.44+9%372.71+86.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization45.7938.51+18.9%30.03+52.48%
Total Operating Expense3898.263630.12+7.39%2482.15+57.05%
Operating Income1086.09959+13.25%855.78+26.91%
Net Income Before Taxes1156.51065.04+8.59%925.94+24.9%
Net Income872.02772.87+12.83%684.82+27.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.5912.9+5.31%9.75+39.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹872.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4984.35Cr

