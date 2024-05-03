Hello User
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.56% YOY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.56% YOY

Livemint

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 44.54% YoY & profit increased by 24.56% YoY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q4 Results Live

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q4 Results Live : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 44.54% & the profit increased by 24.56% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.68% and the profit increased by 22.16%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.57% q-o-q & increased by 89.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.33% q-o-q & increased by 24.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.28 for Q4 which increased by 25.2% Y-o-Y.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has delivered 4.38% return in the last 1 week, 4.92% return in the last 6 months and -5.28% YTD return.

Currently, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has a market cap of 100242.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1310 & 871.15 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5367.264984.35+7.68%3713.26+44.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total775.19694.83+11.57%410.07+89.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization75.1845.79+64.18%35.5+111.77%
Total Operating Expense4071.23898.26+4.44%2672.01+52.36%
Operating Income1296.061086.09+19.33%1041.25+24.47%
Net Income Before Taxes1427.961156.5+23.47%1162.56+22.83%
Net Income1065.23872.02+22.16%855.2+24.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.2813.59+5.07%11.4+25.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1065.23Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹5367.26Cr

