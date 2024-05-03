Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.56% YOY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q4 Results Live : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 44.54% & the profit increased by 24.56% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.68% and the profit increased by 22.16%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.57% q-o-q & increased by 89.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.33% q-o-q & increased by 24.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.28 for Q4 which increased by 25.2% Y-o-Y.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has delivered 4.38% return in the last 1 week, 4.92% return in the last 6 months and -5.28% YTD return.

Currently, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has a market cap of ₹100242.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1310 & ₹871.15 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5367.26 4984.35 +7.68% 3713.26 +44.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 775.19 694.83 +11.57% 410.07 +89.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 75.18 45.79 +64.18% 35.5 +111.77% Total Operating Expense 4071.2 3898.26 +4.44% 2672.01 +52.36% Operating Income 1296.06 1086.09 +19.33% 1041.25 +24.47% Net Income Before Taxes 1427.96 1156.5 +23.47% 1162.56 +22.83% Net Income 1065.23 872.02 +22.16% 855.2 +24.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.28 13.59 +5.07% 11.4 +25.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1065.23Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹5367.26Cr

