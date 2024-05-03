Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.56% YOY

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Q4 Results Live : Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 44.54% & the profit increased by 24.56% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.68% and the profit increased by 22.16%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.57% q-o-q & increased by 89.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.33% q-o-q & increased by 24.47% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.28 for Q4 which increased by 25.2% Y-o-Y.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has delivered 4.38% return in the last 1 week, 4.92% return in the last 6 months and -5.28% YTD return.
Currently, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has a market cap of ₹100242.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1310 & ₹871.15 respectively.
As of 03 May, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 11 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5367.26
|4984.35
|+7.68%
|3713.26
|+44.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|775.19
|694.83
|+11.57%
|410.07
|+89.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|75.18
|45.79
|+64.18%
|35.5
|+111.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|4071.2
|3898.26
|+4.44%
|2672.01
|+52.36%
|Operating Income
|1296.06
|1086.09
|+19.33%
|1041.25
|+24.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1427.96
|1156.5
|+23.47%
|1162.56
|+22.83%
|Net Income
|1065.23
|872.02
|+22.16%
|855.2
|+24.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.28
|13.59
|+5.07%
|11.4
|+25.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1065.23Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹5367.26Cr
