CIE Automotive India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 17.43% YOY

CIE Automotive India Q1 Results Live : CIE Automotive India announced their Q1 results on 02 May, 2024, with a decrease of 0.55% in revenue and a 17.43% decline in profit compared to the same period last year.

However, there was a positive growth compared to the previous quarter, with an 8.32% increase in revenue and a significant 36.43% rise in profit.

The company witnessed a 6.7% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter and a 0.62% rise year-on-year.

Operating income showed a positive trend with a 9.98% increase quarter-on-quarter, but a decline of 8.02% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.07, reflecting a 4.6% growth year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, CIE Automotive India delivered a -0.02% return in the last week, 3.98% return in the last 6 months, and 3.45% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

As of 04 May, 2024, the company has a market capitalization of ₹18473.05 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹579.75 & ₹406.8 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided varying ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Hold rating, 2 analysts recommending Buy, and 2 analysts favoring Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating for CIE Automotive India.

CIE Automotive India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2426.8 2240.39 +8.32% 2440.2 -0.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 261.52 245.1 +6.7% 259.91 +0.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 86.34 78.09 +10.57% 82.51 +4.64% Total Operating Expense 2152.57 1991.05 +8.11% 2142.07 +0.49% Operating Income 274.24 249.34 +9.98% 298.14 -8.02% Net Income Before Taxes 303.92 245.21 +23.94% 290.43 +4.65% Net Income 230.48 168.94 +36.43% 279.12 -17.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.07 4.66 +30.21% 5.81 +4.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹230.48Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹2426.8Cr

