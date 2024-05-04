Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CIE Automotive India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 17.43% YOY

CIE Automotive India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 17.43% YOY

Livemint

CIE Automotive India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.55% YoY & profit decreased by 17.43% YoY

CIE Automotive India Q1 Results Live

CIE Automotive India Q1 Results Live : CIE Automotive India announced their Q1 results on 02 May, 2024, with a decrease of 0.55% in revenue and a 17.43% decline in profit compared to the same period last year.

However, there was a positive growth compared to the previous quarter, with an 8.32% increase in revenue and a significant 36.43% rise in profit.

The company witnessed a 6.7% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter and a 0.62% rise year-on-year.

Operating income showed a positive trend with a 9.98% increase quarter-on-quarter, but a decline of 8.02% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 6.07, reflecting a 4.6% growth year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, CIE Automotive India delivered a -0.02% return in the last week, 3.98% return in the last 6 months, and 3.45% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

As of 04 May, 2024, the company has a market capitalization of 18473.05 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 579.75 & 406.8 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided varying ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Hold rating, 2 analysts recommending Buy, and 2 analysts favoring Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating for CIE Automotive India.

CIE Automotive India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2426.82240.39+8.32%2440.2-0.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total261.52245.1+6.7%259.91+0.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization86.3478.09+10.57%82.51+4.64%
Total Operating Expense2152.571991.05+8.11%2142.07+0.49%
Operating Income274.24249.34+9.98%298.14-8.02%
Net Income Before Taxes303.92245.21+23.94%290.43+4.65%
Net Income230.48168.94+36.43%279.12-17.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.074.66+30.21%5.81+4.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹230.48Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹2426.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.