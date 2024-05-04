CIE Automotive India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 17.43% YOY

CIE Automotive India Q1 Results Live : CIE Automotive India announced their Q1 results on 02 May, 2024, with a decrease of 0.55% in revenue and a 17.43% decline in profit compared to the same period last year.
However, there was a positive growth compared to the previous quarter, with an 8.32% increase in revenue and a significant 36.43% rise in profit.
The company witnessed a 6.7% increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter and a 0.62% rise year-on-year.
Operating income showed a positive trend with a 9.98% increase quarter-on-quarter, but a decline of 8.02% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.07, reflecting a 4.6% growth year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, CIE Automotive India delivered a -0.02% return in the last week, 3.98% return in the last 6 months, and 3.45% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
As of 04 May, 2024, the company has a market capitalization of ₹18473.05 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹579.75 & ₹406.8 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided varying ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Hold rating, 2 analysts recommending Buy, and 2 analysts favoring Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 04 May, 2024, leans towards a Buy rating for CIE Automotive India.
CIE Automotive India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2426.8
|2240.39
|+8.32%
|2440.2
|-0.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|261.52
|245.1
|+6.7%
|259.91
|+0.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|86.34
|78.09
|+10.57%
|82.51
|+4.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|2152.57
|1991.05
|+8.11%
|2142.07
|+0.49%
|Operating Income
|274.24
|249.34
|+9.98%
|298.14
|-8.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|303.92
|245.21
|+23.94%
|290.43
|+4.65%
|Net Income
|230.48
|168.94
|+36.43%
|279.12
|-17.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.07
|4.66
|+30.21%
|5.81
|+4.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹230.48Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2426.8Cr
