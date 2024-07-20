CIE Automotive India Q2 Results Live : profit falls by 28.13% YOY

Published20 Jul 2024, 10:39 AM IST
CIE Automotive India Q2 Results Live : CIE Automotive India declared their Q2 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.19% & the profit decreased by 28.13% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.53% and the profit decreased by 5.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.22% q-o-q & increased by 3.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.79% q-o-q & decreased by 3.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.71 for Q2 which increased by 1.42% Y-o-Y.

CIE Automotive India has delivered 0.81% return in the last 1 week, 22.88% return in the last 6 months and 28.88% YTD return.

Currently, CIE Automotive India has a market cap of 23014.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of 622.4 & 406.8 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

CIE Automotive India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2292.692426.8-5.53%2320.34-1.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total267.34261.52+2.22%257.24+3.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization83.6286.34-3.15%83.25+0.44%
Total Operating Expense2016.32152.57-6.33%2033.16-0.83%
Operating Income276.39274.24+0.79%287.18-3.76%
Net Income Before Taxes286.55303.92-5.71%284.34+0.78%
Net Income216.82230.48-5.92%301.68-28.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.716.07-6%5.63+1.42%
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:39 AM IST
