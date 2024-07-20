CIE Automotive India Q2 Results Live : profit falls by 28.13% YOY

CIE Automotive India Q2 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.19% YoY & profit decreased by 28.13% YoY

CIE Automotive India Q2 Results Live : CIE Automotive India declared their Q2 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.19% & the profit decreased by 28.13% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.53% and the profit decreased by 5.92%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.22% q-o-q & increased by 3.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.79% q-o-q & decreased by 3.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.71 for Q2 which increased by 1.42% Y-o-Y.

CIE Automotive India has delivered 0.81% return in the last 1 week, 22.88% return in the last 6 months and 28.88% YTD return.

Currently, CIE Automotive India has a market cap of ₹23014.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹622.4 & ₹406.8 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

CIE Automotive India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2292.69 2426.8 -5.53% 2320.34 -1.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 267.34 261.52 +2.22% 257.24 +3.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 83.62 86.34 -3.15% 83.25 +0.44% Total Operating Expense 2016.3 2152.57 -6.33% 2033.16 -0.83% Operating Income 276.39 274.24 +0.79% 287.18 -3.76% Net Income Before Taxes 286.55 303.92 -5.71% 284.34 +0.78% Net Income 216.82 230.48 -5.92% 301.68 -28.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.71 6.07 -6% 5.63 +1.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹216.82Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2292.69Cr

