CIE Automotive India Q2 Results Live : profit falls by 28.13% YOY

CIE Automotive India Q2 Results Live : CIE Automotive India declared their Q2 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.19% & the profit decreased by 28.13% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.53% and the profit decreased by 5.92%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.22% q-o-q & increased by 3.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.79% q-o-q & decreased by 3.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.71 for Q2 which increased by 1.42% Y-o-Y.
CIE Automotive India has delivered 0.81% return in the last 1 week, 22.88% return in the last 6 months and 28.88% YTD return.
Currently, CIE Automotive India has a market cap of ₹23014.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹622.4 & ₹406.8 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
CIE Automotive India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2292.69
|2426.8
|-5.53%
|2320.34
|-1.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|267.34
|261.52
|+2.22%
|257.24
|+3.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|83.62
|86.34
|-3.15%
|83.25
|+0.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|2016.3
|2152.57
|-6.33%
|2033.16
|-0.83%
|Operating Income
|276.39
|274.24
|+0.79%
|287.18
|-3.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|286.55
|303.92
|-5.71%
|284.34
|+0.78%
|Net Income
|216.82
|230.48
|-5.92%
|301.68
|-28.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.71
|6.07
|-6%
|5.63
|+1.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹216.82Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2292.69Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar