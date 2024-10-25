CIE Automotive India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48% YOY

CIE Automotive India Q3 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 6.35% YoY & profit decreased by 48% YoY.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 10:19 AM IST
CIE Automotive India Q3 Results Live
CIE Automotive India Q3 Results Live

CIE Automotive India Q3 Results Live : CIE Automotive India declared its Q3 results on 24 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 6.35% year-over-year, while profit fell by a staggering 48%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 6.89%, with profit decreasing by 9.96%.

In terms of expenses, selling, general, and administrative costs saw a decline of 10.23% quarter-on-quarter, but showed an increase of 3.37% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company has managed to cut some costs in the short term, overall expenses remain higher compared to last year.

Operating income also took a hit, falling by 9.27% from the previous quarter and decreasing by 6.1% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 5.13, which is an increase of 4.1% from the same period last year, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the overall decline.

CIE Automotive India has delivered a return of -4.96% in the last week, but shows a more positive trend with a 2.78% return over the past six months and a 6.78% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is 19,066.75 crore, with a 52-week high of 622.4 and a low of 406.8.

As of 25 Oct, 2024, out of five analysts covering CIE Automotive India, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, one analyst has given a Buy rating, and three analysts have provided Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation among analysts as of this date is to Buy, indicating some optimism for the company's potential recovery.

CIE Automotive India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2134.632292.69-6.89%2279.41-6.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total240267.34-10.23%232.17+3.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization79.8183.62-4.55%78.34+1.88%
Total Operating Expense1883.872016.3-6.57%2012.37-6.39%
Operating Income250.76276.39-9.27%267.04-6.1%
Net Income Before Taxes259.96286.55-9.28%255.88+1.6%
Net Income195.23216.82-9.96%375.42-48%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.135.71-10.2%4.92+4.1%
FAQs
₹195.23Cr
₹2134.63Cr
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCIE Automotive India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48% YOY

