CIE Automotive India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48% YOY

CIE Automotive India Q3 Results Live : CIE Automotive India declared its Q3 results on 24 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 6.35% year-over-year, while profit fell by a staggering 48%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 6.89%, with profit decreasing by 9.96%.

In terms of expenses, selling, general, and administrative costs saw a decline of 10.23% quarter-on-quarter, but showed an increase of 3.37% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company has managed to cut some costs in the short term, overall expenses remain higher compared to last year.

Operating income also took a hit, falling by 9.27% from the previous quarter and decreasing by 6.1% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹5.13, which is an increase of 4.1% from the same period last year, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the overall decline.

CIE Automotive India has delivered a return of -4.96% in the last week, but shows a more positive trend with a 2.78% return over the past six months and a 6.78% year-to-date return. The company's current market capitalization is ₹19,066.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹622.4 and a low of ₹406.8.

As of 25 Oct, 2024, out of five analysts covering CIE Automotive India, one has issued a Strong Sell rating, one analyst has given a Buy rating, and three analysts have provided Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation among analysts as of this date is to Buy, indicating some optimism for the company's potential recovery.

CIE Automotive India Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2134.63 2292.69 -6.89% 2279.41 -6.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 240 267.34 -10.23% 232.17 +3.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 79.81 83.62 -4.55% 78.34 +1.88% Total Operating Expense 1883.87 2016.3 -6.57% 2012.37 -6.39% Operating Income 250.76 276.39 -9.27% 267.04 -6.1% Net Income Before Taxes 259.96 286.55 -9.28% 255.88 +1.6% Net Income 195.23 216.82 -9.96% 375.42 -48% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.13 5.71 -10.2% 4.92 +4.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹195.23Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹2134.63Cr

