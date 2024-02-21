CIE Automotive India Q4 CY23 results: profit at 168.94Cr, Revenue increased by 198.01% YoY

CIE Automotive India declared their Q4 CY23 results on 19 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 198.01% & the profit came at ₹168.94cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that CIE Automotive India had declared a loss of ₹657.85cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.57% q-o-q & increased by 354.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.63% q-o-q & decreased by 9.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.66 for Q4 CY23, which increased by 9.03% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CIE Automotive India has delivered -0.25% return in the last 1 week, -3.45% return in the last 6 months, and 2.67% YTD return.

Currently, CIE Automotive India has a market cap of ₹18332.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹579.75 & ₹331.65 respectively.

As of 21 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

CIE Automotive India Financials Period Q4 CY23 Q3 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2240.39 2279.41 -1.71% 751.79 +198.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 245.1 232.17 +5.57% -96.28 +354.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 78.09 78.34 -0.33% 33.1 +135.95% Total Operating Expense 1991.05 2012.37 -1.06% 475.85 +318.42% Operating Income 249.34 267.04 -6.63% 275.94 -9.64% Net Income Before Taxes 245.21 255.88 -4.17% 263.74 -7.02% Net Income 168.94 375.42 -55% -657.85 +125.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.66 4.92 -5.29% 4.28 +9.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹168.94Cr Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹2240.39Cr

