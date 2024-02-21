CIE Automotive India Q4 CY23 results: profit at 168.94Cr, Revenue increased by 198.01% YoY

CIE Automotive India declared their Q4 CY23 results on 19 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 198.01% & the profit came at ₹168.94cr.
It is noteworthy that CIE Automotive India had declared a loss of ₹657.85cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.71%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.57% q-o-q & increased by 354.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.63% q-o-q & decreased by 9.64% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.66 for Q4 CY23, which increased by 9.03% Y-o-Y.
CIE Automotive India has delivered -0.25% return in the last 1 week, -3.45% return in the last 6 months, and 2.67% YTD return.
Currently, CIE Automotive India has a market cap of ₹18332.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹579.75 & ₹331.65 respectively.
As of 21 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
CIE Automotive India Financials
|Period
|Q4 CY23
|Q3 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2240.39
|2279.41
|-1.71%
|751.79
|+198.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|245.1
|232.17
|+5.57%
|-96.28
|+354.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|78.09
|78.34
|-0.33%
|33.1
|+135.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|1991.05
|2012.37
|-1.06%
|475.85
|+318.42%
|Operating Income
|249.34
|267.04
|-6.63%
|275.94
|-9.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|245.21
|255.88
|-4.17%
|263.74
|-7.02%
|Net Income
|168.94
|375.42
|-55%
|-657.85
|+125.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.66
|4.92
|-5.29%
|4.28
|+9.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹168.94Cr
Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹2240.39Cr
