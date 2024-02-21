Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  CIE Automotive India Q4 CY23 results: profit at 168.94Cr, Revenue increased by 198.01% YoY

CIE Automotive India Q4 CY23 results: profit at 168.94Cr, Revenue increased by 198.01% YoY

Livemint

CIE Automotive India Q4 CY23 results: Revenue increased by 198.01% YoY & profit at 168.94Cr

CIE Automotive India Q4 CY23 Results Live

CIE Automotive India declared their Q4 CY23 results on 19 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 198.01% & the profit came at 168.94cr.

It is noteworthy that CIE Automotive India had declared a loss of 657.85cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.71%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.57% q-o-q & increased by 354.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.63% q-o-q & decreased by 9.64% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.66 for Q4 CY23, which increased by 9.03% Y-o-Y.

CIE Automotive India has delivered -0.25% return in the last 1 week, -3.45% return in the last 6 months, and 2.67% YTD return.

Currently, CIE Automotive India has a market cap of 18332.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 579.75 & 331.65 respectively.

As of 21 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

CIE Automotive India Financials

PeriodQ4 CY23Q3 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2240.392279.41-1.71%751.79+198.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total245.1232.17+5.57%-96.28+354.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization78.0978.34-0.33%33.1+135.95%
Total Operating Expense1991.052012.37-1.06%475.85+318.42%
Operating Income249.34267.04-6.63%275.94-9.64%
Net Income Before Taxes245.21255.88-4.17%263.74-7.02%
Net Income168.94375.42-55%-657.85+125.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.664.92-5.29%4.28+9.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹168.94Cr

Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹2240.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.