CIE Automotive India Q4 Results 2025: Profit Up 9.49% YoY Amid Revenue Decline

CIE Automotive India Q4 Results 2025 on 22 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 5.82% YoY & profit increased by 9.49% YoY, profit at 184.98 crore and revenue at 2109.95 crore.

Published22 Feb 2025, 11:12 AM IST
CIE Automotive India Q4 Results 2025 on 22 Feb, 2025

CIE Automotive India Q4 Results 2025:CIE Automotive India declared their Q4 results on 20 Feb, 2025, reporting a profit of 184.98 crore which represents a 9.49% increase year-over-year. However, the company faced a revenue decrease of 5.82% YoY, with total revenue at 2109.95 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.16%, and profit decreased by 5.25%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.67% quarter-over-quarter but saw a decrease of 1.42% year-over-year. Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a notable decline, down by 12.9% q-o-q and 12.41% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 4.72, marking an increase of 1.29% year-over-year. Despite the challenges in revenue generation, the profit growth indicates resilience in CIE Automotive India's operations.

CIE Automotive India has experienced a mixed performance in the stock market recently, delivering a return of 0.27% in the last week, but suffering a significant decline of -26.48% over the past six months and -10.6% year-to-date.

Currently, CIE Automotive India has a market capitalization of 15,995.81 crore, with a 52-week high of 622.4 and a low of 405.3. Analysts' ratings on the company are varied, with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Buy, and 3 Strong Buy ratings among the 5 analysts covering the stock.

As of 22 Feb, 2025, the consensus recommendation for investors is to Buy, suggesting a positive outlook for CIE Automotive India despite recent revenue challenges.

CIE Automotive India Financials

PeriodQ4 (FY24)Q3 (FY24)Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 (FY23)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2109.952134.63-1.16%2240.4-5.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total241.61240+0.67%245.1-1.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization80.8779.81+1.33%78.09+3.56%
Total Operating Expense1891.551883.87+0.41%1991.05-5%
Operating Income218.4250.76-12.9%249.34-12.41%
Net Income Before Taxes234.24259.96-9.89%245.21-4.47%
Net Income184.98195.23-5.25%168.94+9.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.725.13-7.99%4.66+1.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

₹184.98Cr

What is Q4 revenue?

₹2109.95Cr

