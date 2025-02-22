CIE Automotive India Q4 Results 2025: Profit Up 9.49% YoY Amid Revenue Decline

CIE Automotive India Q4 Results 2025:CIE Automotive India declared their Q4 results on 20 Feb, 2025, reporting a profit of ₹184.98 crore which represents a 9.49% increase year-over-year. However, the company faced a revenue decrease of 5.82% YoY, with total revenue at ₹2109.95 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.16%, and profit decreased by 5.25%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.67% quarter-over-quarter but saw a decrease of 1.42% year-over-year. Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a notable decline, down by 12.9% q-o-q and 12.41% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.72, marking an increase of 1.29% year-over-year. Despite the challenges in revenue generation, the profit growth indicates resilience in CIE Automotive India's operations.

CIE Automotive India has experienced a mixed performance in the stock market recently, delivering a return of 0.27% in the last week, but suffering a significant decline of -26.48% over the past six months and -10.6% year-to-date.

Currently, CIE Automotive India has a market capitalization of ₹15,995.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹622.4 and a low of ₹405.3. Analysts' ratings on the company are varied, with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Buy, and 3 Strong Buy ratings among the 5 analysts covering the stock.

As of 22 Feb, 2025, the consensus recommendation for investors is to Buy, suggesting a positive outlook for CIE Automotive India despite recent revenue challenges.

CIE Automotive India Financials Period Q4 (FY24) Q3 (FY24) Q-o-Q Growth Q4 (FY23) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2109.95 2134.63 -1.16% 2240.4 -5.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 241.61 240 +0.67% 245.1 -1.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 80.87 79.81 +1.33% 78.09 +3.56% Total Operating Expense 1891.55 1883.87 +0.41% 1991.05 -5% Operating Income 218.4 250.76 -12.9% 249.34 -12.41% Net Income Before Taxes 234.24 259.96 -9.89% 245.21 -4.47% Net Income 184.98 195.23 -5.25% 168.94 +9.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.72 5.13 -7.99% 4.66 +1.29%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.