CIE Automotive India Q4 Results 2025: Profit Up 9.49% YoY Amid Revenue Decline

CIE Automotive India Q4 Results 2025:CIE Automotive India declared their Q4 results on 20 Feb, 2025, reporting a profit of ₹184.98 crore which represents a 9.49% increase year-over-year. However, the company faced a revenue decrease of 5.82% YoY, with total revenue at ₹2109.95 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 1.16%, and profit decreased by 5.25%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.67% quarter-over-quarter but saw a decrease of 1.42% year-over-year. Furthermore, the operating income witnessed a notable decline, down by 12.9% q-o-q and 12.41% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4.72, marking an increase of 1.29% year-over-year. Despite the challenges in revenue generation, the profit growth indicates resilience in CIE Automotive India's operations.
CIE Automotive India has experienced a mixed performance in the stock market recently, delivering a return of 0.27% in the last week, but suffering a significant decline of -26.48% over the past six months and -10.6% year-to-date.
Currently, CIE Automotive India has a market capitalization of ₹15,995.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹622.4 and a low of ₹405.3. Analysts' ratings on the company are varied, with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Buy, and 3 Strong Buy ratings among the 5 analysts covering the stock.
As of 22 Feb, 2025, the consensus recommendation for investors is to Buy, suggesting a positive outlook for CIE Automotive India despite recent revenue challenges.
CIE Automotive India Financials
|Period
|Q4 (FY24)
|Q3 (FY24)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 (FY23)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2109.95
|2134.63
|-1.16%
|2240.4
|-5.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|241.61
|240
|+0.67%
|245.1
|-1.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|80.87
|79.81
|+1.33%
|78.09
|+3.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|1891.55
|1883.87
|+0.41%
|1991.05
|-5%
|Operating Income
|218.4
|250.76
|-12.9%
|249.34
|-12.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|234.24
|259.96
|-9.89%
|245.21
|-4.47%
|Net Income
|184.98
|195.23
|-5.25%
|168.94
|+9.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.72
|5.13
|-7.99%
|4.66
|+1.29%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
₹184.98Cr
What is Q4 revenue?
₹2109.95Cr