CIE Automotive India's Q2 profit surges on robust domestic, European demand1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:33 PM IST
The unit of Spain's CIE Automotive reported a consolidated net profit of ₹302 crore ($36.8 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to ₹189 crore a year ago.
BENGALURU : Auto components supplier CIE Automotive India on Tuesday reported a 60% jump in second-quarter profit, boosted by the growth in Indian and European markets.
