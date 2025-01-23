Cigniti Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Cigniti Technologies declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with a topline increase of 10.34% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹63.57 crore, marking a significant rise of 32.33% compared to the same quarter last year, with total revenue reaching ₹516.4 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Cigniti Technologies demonstrated consistent growth, with revenue growing by 3.45% and profit increasing by 20.08%. This steady performance reflects the company's robust operational strategies.
Furthermore, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.07% quarter-over-quarter, although they have increased by 6.19% year-over-year, indicating the company's focus on managing costs effectively.
The operating income for Cigniti Technologies surged by 38.03% compared to the previous quarter, and increased by 35.16% year-over-year, showcasing the company's strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹23.14, which has risen by 32.15% year-over-year.
Cigniti Technologies has faced some fluctuations in the market, delivering a -4% return in the last week, although it has achieved a positive return of 9.79% over the last 6 months. However, the company has recorded a -14.55% year-to-date return, which might raise concerns among investors.
Currently, Cigniti Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹4070.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1970 and a low of ₹960. These figures reflect the stock's volatility and potential for future growth.
Cigniti Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|516.4
|499.18
|+3.45%
|468.02
|+10.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|299.01
|302.25
|-1.07%
|281.57
|+6.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.33
|9.38
|-11.19%
|7.85
|+6.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|439.73
|443.64
|-0.88%
|411.29
|+6.91%
|Operating Income
|76.66
|55.54
|+38.03%
|56.72
|+35.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|85.52
|72.54
|+17.89%
|63.12
|+35.49%
|Net Income
|63.57
|52.94
|+20.08%
|48.04
|+32.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.14
|19.27
|+20.08%
|17.51
|+32.15%
