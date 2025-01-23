Cigniti Technologies Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 32.33% YOY

Cigniti Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Cigniti Technologies declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with a topline increase of 10.34% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹63.57 crore, marking a significant rise of 32.33% compared to the same quarter last year, with total revenue reaching ₹516.4 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cigniti Technologies demonstrated consistent growth, with revenue growing by 3.45% and profit increasing by 20.08%. This steady performance reflects the company's robust operational strategies.

Furthermore, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.07% quarter-over-quarter, although they have increased by 6.19% year-over-year, indicating the company's focus on managing costs effectively.

The operating income for Cigniti Technologies surged by 38.03% compared to the previous quarter, and increased by 35.16% year-over-year, showcasing the company's strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹23.14, which has risen by 32.15% year-over-year.

Cigniti Technologies has faced some fluctuations in the market, delivering a -4% return in the last week, although it has achieved a positive return of 9.79% over the last 6 months. However, the company has recorded a -14.55% year-to-date return, which might raise concerns among investors.

Currently, Cigniti Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹4070.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1970 and a low of ₹960. These figures reflect the stock's volatility and potential for future growth.

Cigniti Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 516.4 499.18 +3.45% 468.02 +10.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 299.01 302.25 -1.07% 281.57 +6.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.33 9.38 -11.19% 7.85 +6.11% Total Operating Expense 439.73 443.64 -0.88% 411.29 +6.91% Operating Income 76.66 55.54 +38.03% 56.72 +35.16% Net Income Before Taxes 85.52 72.54 +17.89% 63.12 +35.49% Net Income 63.57 52.94 +20.08% 48.04 +32.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.14 19.27 +20.08% 17.51 +32.15%

