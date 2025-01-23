Cigniti Technologies Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 32.33% YOY

Cigniti Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 10.34% YoY & profit increased by 32.33% YoY, profit at 63.57 crore and revenue at 516.4 crore.

Livemint
Published23 Jan 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Cigniti Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Cigniti Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Cigniti Technologies declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, revealing a strong performance with a topline increase of 10.34% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 63.57 crore, marking a significant rise of 32.33% compared to the same quarter last year, with total revenue reaching 516.4 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Cigniti Technologies demonstrated consistent growth, with revenue growing by 3.45% and profit increasing by 20.08%. This steady performance reflects the company's robust operational strategies.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.07% quarter-over-quarter, although they have increased by 6.19% year-over-year, indicating the company's focus on managing costs effectively.

Cigniti Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income for Cigniti Technologies surged by 38.03% compared to the previous quarter, and increased by 35.16% year-over-year, showcasing the company's strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 23.14, which has risen by 32.15% year-over-year.

Cigniti Technologies has faced some fluctuations in the market, delivering a -4% return in the last week, although it has achieved a positive return of 9.79% over the last 6 months. However, the company has recorded a -14.55% year-to-date return, which might raise concerns among investors.

Advertisement

Currently, Cigniti Technologies boasts a market capitalization of 4070.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 1970 and a low of 960. These figures reflect the stock's volatility and potential for future growth.

Cigniti Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue516.4499.18+3.45%468.02+10.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total299.01302.25-1.07%281.57+6.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.339.38-11.19%7.85+6.11%
Total Operating Expense439.73443.64-0.88%411.29+6.91%
Operating Income76.6655.54+38.03%56.72+35.16%
Net Income Before Taxes85.5272.54+17.89%63.12+35.49%
Net Income63.5752.94+20.08%48.04+32.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.1419.27+20.08%17.51+32.15%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsCigniti Technologies Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 32.33% YOY

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹63.57Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹516.4Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:46 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts