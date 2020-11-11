Home >Companies >Company Results >CIL's Q2 net profit falls 16%; declares interim dividend of 7.50 per share
On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 1% higher at ₹126.05. (Photo: Mint)
On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 1% higher at 126.05. (Photo: Mint)

CIL's Q2 net profit falls 16%; declares interim dividend of 7.50 per share

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 04:41 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The date of payment of interim dividend is 'on and from 27th November, 2020', the company told exchanges

State-run Coal India Limited on Wednesday reported 16% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 at 2,952 crore. It was 3,523 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board approved payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at 7.50 per share.

The date of payment of interim dividend is 'on and from 27th November, 2020', the company told exchanges.

The company's revenue from operations increased 4% to 21,153 crore as against 20,383 crore a year ago.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 1% higher at 126.05.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 1.6% to end trading at 43,277.65.. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Markets may continue to rise; SBI, Coal India shares in focus

2 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout