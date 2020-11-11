CIL's Q2 net profit falls 16%; declares interim dividend of 7.50 per share

CIL's Q2 net profit falls 16%; declares interim dividend of ₹7.50 per share1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 04:41 PM IST
State-run Coal India Limited on Wednesday reported 16% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 at ₹2,952 crore. It was ₹3,523 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's board approved payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at ₹7.50 per share.
The date of payment of interim dividend is 'on and from 27th November, 2020', the company told exchanges.
The company's revenue from operations increased 4% to ₹21,153 crore as against ₹20,383 crore a year ago.
On Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 1% higher at ₹126.05.
