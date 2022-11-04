Cipla beats estimates in Q2, records 11% yoy rise in PAT to 789 cr

Pharma giant, Cipla posted a nearly 11% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹788.90 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period compared to a profit of ₹711.36 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 PAT also climbed by 14.9% from ₹686.40 crore in Q1FY23. EBITDA soared by 6.3% year-on-year to ₹1,303 crore in the quarter under review. Overall, Cipla surpassed estimates in Q2FY23.

