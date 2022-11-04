Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Cipla beats estimates in Q2, records 11% yoy rise in PAT to 789 cr

Cipla beats estimates in Q2, records 11% yoy rise in PAT to 789 cr

1 min read . 02:53 PM ISTLivemint
Overall, Cipla surpassed estimates in Q2FY23.

  • Revenue from operations jumped by 5.6% to 5,828.54 crore in Q2FY23 against 5,519.80 crore witnessed in Q2 of the previous fiscal. The company posted a revenue of 5,375.19 crore in June 2022 quarter.

Pharma giant, Cipla posted a nearly 11% growth in consolidated net profit to 788.90 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (Q2FY23) period compared to a profit of 711.36 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 PAT also climbed by 14.9% from 686.40 crore in Q1FY23. EBITDA soared by 6.3% year-on-year to 1,303 crore in the quarter under review. Overall, Cipla surpassed estimates in Q2FY23.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations jumped by 5.6% to 5,828.54 crore in Q2FY23 against 5,519.80 crore witnessed in Q2 of the previous fiscal. The company posted a revenue of 5,375.19 crore in June 2022 quarter.

On segment-wise performance, Cipla's revenue from the pharmaceuticals business came in at 5,690.68 crore in Q2FY23 against 5,413.82 crore in Q2FY22. While revenue from new ventures stood at 278.14 crore in Q2FY23 compared to 139.13 crore in Q2 of FY22.

During the second quarter, Cipla's total expenses stood at 4,851.13 crore in Q2FY23 compared to 4,584.66 crore in Q2 of FY22.

On BSE, Cipla shares trade at 1156.40 apiece down by 3.55 or 0.31% at around 2.46 pm. The company's market cap is over 93,300 crore.

