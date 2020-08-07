Subscribe
Cipla Q1 result: Net profit up 27% at 566 crore
Cipla Q1 result: Net profit up 27% at 566 crore

1 min read . 08:42 PM IST PTI

Drug firm Cipla on Friday reported a 26.58% rise in its consolidated net profit to 566.04 crore for the quarter ended June on the back of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of 447.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter under consideration stood at 4,346.16 crore. It was 3,989.02 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

"During the quarter, our businesses actively re-imagined their operating models to drive strong growth across markets of India, South Africa, the US and focused execution on cost optimization helped drive the quarter EBITDA to 24 per cent," Cipla MD and Global CEO Umang Vohra said.

The company is also at the forefront in combatting COVID-19 through its strategic partnerships and a spectrum of offerings in its portfolio, he added.

"Our global lung leadership aspirations continued to gain momentum along with limited competition launches in the US," Vohra said.

Shares of Cipla Ltd closed at Rs 728.60 per scrip on BSE, down 0.42 per cent over previous close.

