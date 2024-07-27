Cipla Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.27% YOY

Cipla Q1 Results Live : Cipla declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.77% & the profit increased by 18.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.61% and the profit increased by 25.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.15% q-o-q & increased by 11.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 42.98% q-o-q & increased by 17.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.57 for Q1 which increased by 18.12% Y-o-Y.
Cipla has delivered -0.44% return in the last 1 week, 9.52% return in last 6 months and 20.36% YTD return.
Currently the Cipla has a market cap of ₹121137 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1582 & ₹1108.55 respectively.
As of 27 Jul, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Cipla Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6693.94
|6163.24
|+8.61%
|6328.89
|+5.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1194.23
|1084.23
|+10.15%
|1066.58
|+11.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|246.68
|288.34
|-14.45%
|239.21
|+3.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|5224.82
|5135.72
|+1.73%
|5074.19
|+2.97%
|Operating Income
|1469.12
|1027.52
|+42.98%
|1254.7
|+17.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1611.36
|1259.26
|+27.96%
|1374.6
|+17.22%
|Net Income
|1177.64
|939.04
|+25.41%
|995.7
|+18.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.57
|11.62
|+25.38%
|12.33
|+18.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1177.64Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹6693.94Cr
