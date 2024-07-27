Cipla Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.27% YOY

Cipla Q1 Results Live : Cipla declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.77% & the profit increased by 18.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.61% and the profit increased by 25.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.15% q-o-q & increased by 11.97% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was up by 42.98% q-o-q & increased by 17.09% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹14.57 for Q1 which increased by 18.12% Y-o-Y.

Cipla has delivered -0.44% return in the last 1 week, 9.52% return in last 6 months and 20.36% YTD return.

Currently the Cipla has a market cap of ₹121137 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1582 & ₹1108.55 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Jul, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Cipla Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6693.94 6163.24 +8.61% 6328.89 +5.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1194.23 1084.23 +10.15% 1066.58 +11.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 246.68 288.34 -14.45% 239.21 +3.12% Total Operating Expense 5224.82 5135.72 +1.73% 5074.19 +2.97% Operating Income 1469.12 1027.52 +42.98% 1254.7 +17.09% Net Income Before Taxes 1611.36 1259.26 +27.96% 1374.6 +17.22% Net Income 1177.64 939.04 +25.41% 995.7 +18.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.57 11.62 +25.38% 12.33 +18.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1177.64Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹6693.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}