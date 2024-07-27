Hello User
Cipla Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.27% YOY

Cipla Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.27% YOY

Livemint

Cipla Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.77% YoY & profit increased by 18.27% YoY

Cipla Q1 Results Live

Cipla Q1 Results Live : Cipla declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 5.77% & the profit increased by 18.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.61% and the profit increased by 25.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.15% q-o-q & increased by 11.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 42.98% q-o-q & increased by 17.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.57 for Q1 which increased by 18.12% Y-o-Y.

Cipla has delivered -0.44% return in the last 1 week, 9.52% return in last 6 months and 20.36% YTD return.

Currently the Cipla has a market cap of 121137 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1582 & 1108.55 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Cipla Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6693.946163.24+8.61%6328.89+5.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1194.231084.23+10.15%1066.58+11.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization246.68288.34-14.45%239.21+3.12%
Total Operating Expense5224.825135.72+1.73%5074.19+2.97%
Operating Income1469.121027.52+42.98%1254.7+17.09%
Net Income Before Taxes1611.361259.26+27.96%1374.6+17.22%
Net Income1177.64939.04+25.41%995.7+18.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.5711.62+25.38%12.33+18.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1177.64Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹6693.94Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

