Cipla Q1 results: Net profit rises 25% to 709.92 cr

Cipla Q1 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹709.92 cr1 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Revenue from operations for the quarter under consideration stood at ₹5,504.35 crore, against ₹4,346.16 crore for the same period a year ago
Drug firm Cipla on Thursday reported a 25.41 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹709.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on account of robust sales.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹566.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a filing to BSE.
Consolidated total revenue from operations for the quarter under consideration stood at ₹5,504.35 crore. It was ₹4,346.16 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
"I am pleased to see the robust demand led traction in core therapies across our branded markets and continued cost control leading to 27 percent revenue growth and 24.5 percent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin for the quarter," Cipla Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Umang Vohra said.
Shares of Cipla closed at ₹945.20 per scrip on BSE, up 0.60 percent from its previous close.
