Cipla Q1 results: Net profit rises 25% to 709.92 cr

Cipla Q1 results: Net profit rises 25% to 709.92 cr

Cipla saw robust demand-led traction in core therapies across branded markets, said Global CEO Umang Vohra.
1 min read . 08:58 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Revenue from operations for the quarter under consideration stood at 5,504.35 crore, against 4,346.16 crore for the same period a year ago

Drug firm Cipla on Thursday reported a 25.41 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to 709.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of 566.04 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue from operations for the quarter under consideration stood at 5,504.35 crore. It was 4,346.16 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"I am pleased to see the robust demand led traction in core therapies across our branded markets and continued cost control leading to 27 percent revenue growth and 24.5 percent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin for the quarter," Cipla Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer Umang Vohra said.

Shares of Cipla closed at 945.20 per scrip on BSE, up 0.60 percent from its previous close.

