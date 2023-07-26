comScore
Cipla reported a 45.1% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at 995.7 crore as compared to 696.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

The drug major’s revenue in Q1FY24 increased 17.7% to 6,328.9 crore from 5,375.2 crore, YoY, driven by performance in India, US & South Africa.

The company’s US business reported the highest ever revenue of $ 222 million, registering a growth of 43% YoY growth driven by robust momentum in differentiated portfolios.

“Our pipeline and execution have been a substantial driver to this growth. Key asset of Lanreotide has improved its market share to 18%. Focus continues on limited competition launches," Cipla said in a statement.

South Africa Private Market business grew at 13% YoY in local currency terms backed by double digit growth in both prescription and OTC business, the company added.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter under review grew 30.7% to 1,493.9 crore from 1,143.4 crore, YoY. EBITDA margin also improved by 230 basis points (bps) to 23.6% from 21.3%, YoY.

Cipla’s R&D investments rose 27% YoY to 349 crore or 5.5% of sales, driven by continued progress of clinical trials on key pipeline assets and other developmental efforts.

One India business grew 12% YoY across branded prescription, trade generics and consumer health.

Branded prescription business grew at 11%, while the Trade generic business saw a growth of 8%, YoY, supported by traction in big brands.

Cipla’s Health franchise grew by 16% with margins reaching closer to mid-teens for the quarter. Big brands of Cipla Health scaled further by posting double digit growth in revenues.

On Wednesday, Cipla share price ended 1.37% higher at 1,068.70 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST
