Cipla Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% YoY to ₹996 crore; US business posts highest ever revenue of $222 million1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST
Cipla Q1 Results: Revenue in Q1FY24 increased 17.7% to ₹6,328.9 crore from ₹5,375.2 crore, YoY, driven by performance in India, US & South Africa.
Cipla reported a 45.1% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at ₹995.7 crore as compared to ₹696.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.
