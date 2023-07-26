Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Cipla Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% YoY to 996 crore; US business posts highest ever revenue of $222 million

Cipla Q1 results: Net profit rises 45% YoY to 996 crore; US business posts highest ever revenue of $222 million

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • Cipla Q1 Results: Revenue in Q1FY24 increased 17.7% to 6,328.9 crore from 5,375.2 crore, YoY, driven by performance in India, US & South Africa.

Cipla's US business reported the highest ever revenue of $222 million, registering a growth of 43% YoY growth.

Cipla reported a 45.1% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at 995.7 crore as compared to 696.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Cipla reported a 45.1% rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at 995.7 crore as compared to 696.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

The drug major’s revenue in Q1FY24 increased 17.7% to 6,328.9 crore from 5,375.2 crore, YoY, driven by performance in India, US & South Africa.

The drug major’s revenue in Q1FY24 increased 17.7% to 6,328.9 crore from 5,375.2 crore, YoY, driven by performance in India, US & South Africa.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The company’s US business reported the highest ever revenue of $ 222 million, registering a growth of 43% YoY growth driven by robust momentum in differentiated portfolios.

“Our pipeline and execution have been a substantial driver to this growth. Key asset of Lanreotide has improved its market share to 18%. Focus continues on limited competition launches," Cipla said in a statement.

South Africa Private Market business grew at 13% YoY in local currency terms backed by double digit growth in both prescription and OTC business, the company added.

Also Read: Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Net profit rises 32% YoY to 3,437 crore; asset quality improves

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the quarter under review grew 30.7% to 1,493.9 crore from 1,143.4 crore, YoY. EBITDA margin also improved by 230 basis points (bps) to 23.6% from 21.3%, YoY.

Cipla’s R&D investments rose 27% YoY to 349 crore or 5.5% of sales, driven by continued progress of clinical trials on key pipeline assets and other developmental efforts.

One India business grew 12% YoY across branded prescription, trade generics and consumer health.

Also Read: PNB Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 307% to 1,255 crore; NII grows 26% YoY to 9,504 crore

Branded prescription business grew at 11%, while the Trade generic business saw a growth of 8%, YoY, supported by traction in big brands.

Cipla’s Health franchise grew by 16% with margins reaching closer to mid-teens for the quarter. Big brands of Cipla Health scaled further by posting double digit growth in revenues.

On Wednesday, Cipla share price ended 1.37% higher at 1,068.70 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Q1 Results here

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.