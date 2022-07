Cipla Ltd, one of India's top pharmaceutical companies, on Friday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹686.40 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, a decline of 3.96% from ₹714.72 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenues for the Mumbai-based company stood at ₹5,375 crore, down 2% compared to ₹5,504 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Sales for the quarter fell 2.79% YoY to ₹5,317.87 as compared to 5,470.72 crore in the year-ago quarter.

There were no exceptional items for the quarter under review. This was against ₹57.50 crore in exceptional items in March and ₹124.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Other income for the quarter rose to ₹103.43 crore as compared to ₹64.02 crore in March and ₹64.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

Cipla stock jumped by ₹11.55 or 1.19% today to close at ₹979.00 at the National Stock Exchange.